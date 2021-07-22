expand
July 22, 2021

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

By Staff Report

Published 4:58 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Detectives are seeking charges against two area residents following a drug investigation in Wayne Township.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Thursday, detectives served a search warrant on an address in the 52000 block of Twin Lakeview Drive in Wayne Township on suspicion that the selling and use of illegal drugs were taking place.

At the scene, detectives detained four individuals. Upon searching the residence, detectives located a large amount of methamphetamine and evidence of methamphetamine sales.

A 56-year-old female was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Additionally, detectives are submitting charges to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office on a 56-year-old male for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and maintaining a drug house.

The suspects’ names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges. Cass County Felony Detectives assisted at the scene. The investigation is still on going at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by detectives to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.

