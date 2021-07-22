expand
Ad Spot

July 22, 2021

Lillian H. Holmer, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 5:18 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

April 17, 1927 — July 20, 2021

Lillian H. Holmer, 94, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Maple Lake Assisted Living in Paw Paw.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Roy Jeffery officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles. Memorial contributions may be made to Paws of Hope, pawsofhope.org/lend-a-paw, or to Plymouth Congregational Church, 123 1st St., Watervliet, MI, 49098. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Lillian was born on April 17, 1927, in Chicago, to Harvey & Emma (Optiz) Beck. In 1945, she attended Cook County School of Nursing and earned a diploma in nursing. She continued her education by earning a Minor in Business from Michigan State University and a Masters in Hospital Administration from Northwestern University. On Sept. 17, 1955, Lillian married the love of her life, Walter A. Holmer, Jr., in Watervliet. The two were happily married for 20 years before his passing in 1975. Lillian had a passion for helping people and knew nursing was a way to achieve that. She held various different positions while nursing such as being a director, a charge and float nurse, administrative resident and assistant, and nurse consultant until her retirement in 1989. Lillian also loved to travel the states with her family and friends visiting states such as Alaska, Colorado, Washington and more. She would also travel to various different bowl games to cheer on her Michigan State Spartans. While living on the lake, Lillian enjoyed hosting events for friends and family and taking full advantage of what mother nature had to offer. Other hobbies of hers were golfing, bowling and square dancing.

Lillian is survived by her son, Paul Holmer, of Dowagiac, and her dear friend, John (Colleen) Nametz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey & Emma, and husband, Walter.

More News

Lillian H. Holmer, of Dowagiac

Norma J. Maynulet, of Union

Trevor Danneffel, of Mishawaka

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Dowagiac

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale

Dowagiac

Gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller promotes importance of women’s health in new Ascension campaign

Brandywine Education

PAW Inc. to present ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ this weekend

News

Niles District Library lecture series explores the life of 18th Century British soldier

Business

PHOTO STORY: Young Professionals see good turnout at third annual Paddlin’ Poker Run

Berrien County

Portage Road construction scheduled to begin Monday

Business

New Dowagiac vacation rental hosts Chamber After Hours event

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg mural takes shape

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 14-20

Education

Edwardsburg schools will not require masks, quarantining come fall

Buchanan

New pet grooming spa opens in Buchanan

News

WMU history professor shares research on Jesuits who lived at Niles’ Fort St. Joseph

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves interactive monitor systems for K-8 classrooms

Dowagiac

Drug bust leads to arrest in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Village Council considering iron filtration plant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac native returns home to showcase zoo animals to youth

Local Government

Niles Township residents share concerns about roads, fireworks

Brandywine Education

Township considers sharing expense of school resource officer with Brandywine Middle/High School

Berrien County

‘Return to normal’: Brandywine will not require vaccinations, face coverings unless mandated by local or state agency

News

Family reunites in Niles after years apart

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac apartment fire

Cassopolis

Cass County Council on Aging hosts Ice Cream Social, Movie Night

Berrien County

19-year-old sent to prison for violent behavior