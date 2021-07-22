PAW Inc. to present ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ this weekend
EDWARDSBURG —Performing Arts Workshops, better known as PAW Inc., students will have Michiana thinking pink when they present their production of “Legally Blonde Jr.” this weekend.
Shows begin at 7 p.m. Friday. Shows continue at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All performances will be hosted at Edwardsburg Performing Arts Center at 69410 Section St., Edwardsburg. Tickets are $15 for reserved seating and $10 for general admission seating and may be purchased by emailing directors@peformingartsworkshops.org or by calling (269) 262-9465.
The fun and upbeat musical follows the adventures of a sorority girl named Elle Woods – a Gemini with a double Capricorn moon – who tries to win her ex-boyfriend back by earning a Harvard law degree.
With a book by Heather Hach, music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, “Legally Blonde Jr.” is based on the book by Amanda Brown and the hit Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon, which was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy. “Legally Blonde the Musical” opened at Broadway’s Palace Theatre in April 2007, starring Laura Bell Bundy as the iconic Elle Woods.
“’Legally Blonde Jr.’ may be a comedic, light-hearted show, but it also explores serious themes of self-discovery and independence which resonate with people of all ages,” said Freddie Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International. “We hope everyone in Michiana is totally psyched to see the show.”