expand
Ad Spot

July 24, 2021

Earl’s BBQ a hit at Summer in The City

By Max Harden

Published 12:58 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Earl Collins is no stranger to the food industry.

A Dowagiac resident, Collins has been cooking since he was 12 years old, helping his parents run Collins’ Restaurant on Pokagon Street in the 1970s after moving to Dowagiac from Chicago.

When it was announced that Earl’s Barbecue would be a food vendor at last weekend’s 35th annual Summer in the City, the community took notice. Festival-goers flocked to Collins’ booth for a taste of his sweet, savory barbecue.

While Friday’s festivities were impacted by scattered rain showers, people came to his booth to satisfy their hunger.

“It was great,” Collins said. “It rained on Friday, but it didn’t stop people from buying food. I liked it, I think I will be in [festivals] going forward.”

It was Collins’ first time with the festival as a vendor. Collins’ brother, Larry, owner of Countryside Greenhouse and Art Enah Suit, has been participating for years. With the festival being one of Dowagiac’s biggest annual events, Collins decided to give it a shot.

“[Larry’s] in them all the time,” Collins said. “He said, ‘Why don’t you get in the festival this year,’ and I figured ‘why not?’”

Collins’ menu consists of many of the classic barbecue items, including ribs, rib tips, chicken and pulled pork. Earl’s Barbecue sets up shop at various locations in the community. Every weekday morning, Collins can be seen smoking meat at 6 a.m. in the parking lot of Aaron’s.

“It keeps me busy,” he said. “I get a lot
of customers.”

Born in Mississippi, Collins moved back to his home state in 1999 and traveled around the South to cook in various BBQ competitions and even earned multiple first-place prizes.

Collins moved back to Dowagiac in 2013 and decided to share his passion for barbecue with the community by opening a barbecue trailer. Collins attributed his business’ successful Summer in The City weekend to people looking to get out and be active after being quarantined last year due to the pandemic.

“Everyone’s been pinned up in their houses,” he said. “Believe it or not, I got more customers at Aaron’s during the pandemic than before it. People would drive in, order their food and drive right back out. We got tons of good business, and when the pandemic started slowing down, business got even better.”

More News

OPINION: Supporting local journalism supports this community

Former SMC instructor accepts plea deal in sexual misconduct case

Vandalia resident sentenced to 10 months in jail for drug offense

Gregory Dean Smith, of Buchanan

Cass County

Former SMC instructor accepts plea deal in sexual misconduct case

Cass County

Vandalia resident sentenced to 10 months in jail for drug offense

Berrien County

Students experiencing homelessness remain hard to identify after year with remote education

Cass County

Dowagiac man heading back to prison on weapons charges

Dowagiac

Earl’s BBQ a hit at Summer in The City

Dowagiac

Local firefighter celebrates 30 years of service

Dowagiac

Emily Schrock returns to SMC in alumni position

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club breaks ground on centennial sign

Buchanan

Podcast tells Buchanan’s story through eyes of its residents

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Fifth annual Open Header Cruise sets participation record

Cass County

Following name change, Heritage Southwest unveils new signs, website

News

Man found hiding in tree fort after deliberately sideswiping another vehicle in Barron Lake Thursday

Dowagiac

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale

Dowagiac

Gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller promotes importance of women’s health in new Ascension campaign

Brandywine Education

PAW Inc. to present ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ this weekend

News

Niles District Library lecture series explores the life of 18th Century British soldier

Business

PHOTO STORY: Young Professionals see good turnout at third annual Paddlin’ Poker Run

Berrien County

Portage Road construction scheduled to begin Monday

Business

New Dowagiac vacation rental hosts Chamber After Hours event

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg mural takes shape

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 14-20

Education

Edwardsburg schools will not require masks, quarantining come fall

Buchanan

New pet grooming spa opens in Buchanan