July 24, 2021

Emily Schrock returns to SMC in alumni position

By Submitted

Published 10:00 am Friday, July 23, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College announces that alumna Emily Schrock returned July 19 as alumni relations and development coordinator.

Schrock, valedictorian of Constantine High School’s Class of 2014 while a three-sport athlete, earned her associate degree in business with honors from SMC in 2016 while holding down two jobs. She was named SMC’s Student Worker of the Year in 2016.

She continued to her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in digital marketing, graduating magna cum laude through Ferris State University’s program at SMC in 2018.

“Returning to Southwestern Michigan College has been an easy decision,” Schrock said. “Being an alumnus, SMC will always be a part of my history and I will carry the pride for this quality school always. I am thrilled to, once again, be a part of SMC’s mission. The opportunity to serve alumni, like myself, through being the Alumni Relations and Development Coordinator is going to be an exciting adventure. I am proud to be one of many alumni who decided to return to SMC for their careers. Go Roadrunners.”

She has been St. Joseph Today’s marketing manager since 2018. Last summer she was named one of Moody on the Market’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2020.

Schrock helped establish a stronger brand for SJT, created content/campaigns for its digital marketing efforts and marketed its events and the Berrien County community. She also gave back to her community by serving as secretary of the Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan Board.

In the new position of alumni relations and development coordinator, Schrock will be responsible for supporting all initiatives of the Office of Institutional Advancement, including marketing, public relations, athletics, fundraising and alumni relations with social media, video, event planning, relationship building with community members, including the SMC Foundation Board of Directors, and database management.

