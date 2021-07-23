Gregory Dean Smith, of Buchanan

Dec. 29, 1957 — July 17, 2021

Gregory Dean Smith, 63, of Buchanan, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Lakeland Hospital.

Greg was born in Dowagiac on Dec. 29, 1957, the son of Ray B Smith and Barbara Jean (Schmidtendorff) Smith.

Greg enjoyed being outdoors, his favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing.

Greg is survived by brothers, Michael Smith, of Elkhart, Indiana, and David (Deb) Smith, of Florida, and sister, Carol (Charles) Kantz, of Marcellus. Greg is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Allen Smith.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at Hudson Hall in Marcellus, Michigan on Aug. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be left at materralstonfuneralhome.com.