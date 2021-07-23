PHOTO GALLERY: Big Ten Media Days — Day 1

INDIANAPOLIS — The first day of Big Ten Media Days was well attended at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Member of the media, along with seven Big Ten Conference coaches and three players from each school, took to the floor of Lucas Oil to be interviewed by print, radio and television reporters.

The Big Ten held its media days for the first time in two years as the 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID-19. The also move from Chicago to Indianapolis because of COVID guidelines in Illinois.