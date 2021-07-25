Daily Data: Sunday, July 25
GOLF
Niles City Golf Tournament
At Plym Park
Championship Flight
Jacob Van Dyke 151
John Kessick 152
Larry Larson 153
Dave Berger 154
Scott Zavitz 155
John Hoskin 159
Josh Townsley 162
Bill Gaideski 165
Nick Horn 167
Al Shirrell 174
A Flight
• Ryan Head 167
Brett Scott 167
Tony Gaideski 169
Dave Hinegardner 169
Will Townsley 171
Mike Martain 174
Paul DePoy 175
Carl Gerlich 179
Andy Garland 179
Aaron Kelly 181
Ed McKeel 181
Dave Daniels 183
Terry Churchill 184
Jim Conrad 185
Paul Krause 185
Randy Mace 188
Max Eichberg 214
• Won in a playoff
B Flight
• Eythan Bradley 161
Dan Balos 161
Brian Channey 166
Jason Flewelling 168
Chuck Ditto 168
Randy Lujan 177
Todd Sobierowski 181
Steve Hoskin 182
Will Gadeski 188
Doug Medlin 199
John Speckine 209
Jeff Nash 215
• Won in a playoff
C Flight
Austin Bertschy 181
Cody Durham 182
Aaron Henderson 189
Justin Dewey 191
John Sexton 192
Rick Venier 199
Jason Henderson 205
Tim Williams 207
Jeff Gerrett 207
Mitch Lewindowski 222