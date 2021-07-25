expand
July 26, 2021

Daily Data: Sunday, July 25

By Staff Report

Published 4:52 pm Sunday, July 25, 2021

GOLF

Niles City Golf Tournament

At Plym Park

Championship Flight

Jacob Van Dyke 151

John Kessick 152

Larry Larson 153

Dave Berger 154

Scott Zavitz 155

John Hoskin 159

Josh Townsley 162

Bill Gaideski 165

Nick Horn 167

Al Shirrell 174

 

A Flight

• Ryan Head 167

Brett Scott 167

Tony Gaideski 169

Dave Hinegardner 169

Will Townsley 171

Mike Martain 174

Paul DePoy 175

Carl Gerlich 179

Andy Garland 179

Aaron Kelly 181

Ed McKeel 181

Dave Daniels 183

Terry Churchill 184

Jim Conrad 185

Paul Krause 185

Randy Mace 188

Max Eichberg 214

• Won in a playoff

 

B Flight

• Eythan Bradley 161

Dan Balos 161

Brian Channey 166

Jason Flewelling 168

Chuck Ditto 168

Randy Lujan 177

Todd Sobierowski 181

Steve Hoskin 182

Will Gadeski 188

Doug Medlin 199

John Speckine 209

Jeff Nash 215

• Won in a playoff

 

C Flight

Austin Bertschy 181

Cody Durham 182

Aaron Henderson 189

Justin Dewey 191

John Sexton 192

Rick Venier 199

Jason Henderson 205
Tim Williams 207

Jeff Gerrett 207

Mitch Lewindowski 222

