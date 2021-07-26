Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Dr. A’s Releaf Center

EDWARDSBURG — A marijuana provisioning center was officially welcomed into the Edwardsburg business community.

Saturday, the Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Dr. A’s Releaf Center, 26423 US-12, Edwardsburg. Located in the former Lunker’s building, Dr. A’s Releaf Center is an adult-use and medical marijuana provisioning center owned by Stewart Ireland.

Dr. A’s was the first marijuana provisioning center to open in the village of Edwardsburg in December 2020. Last weekend, the company hosted a community grand opening event, where the ribbon cutting took place.