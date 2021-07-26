expand
Ad Spot

July 26, 2021

Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Dr. A’s Releaf Center

By Submitted

Published 11:43 am Monday, July 26, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — A marijuana provisioning center was officially welcomed into the Edwardsburg business community.

Saturday, the Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Dr. A’s Releaf Center, 26423 US-12, Edwardsburg. Located in the former Lunker’s building, Dr. A’s Releaf Center is an adult-use and medical marijuana provisioning center owned by Stewart Ireland.

Dr. A’s was the first marijuana provisioning center to open in the village of Edwardsburg in December 2020. Last weekend, the company hosted a community grand opening event, where the ribbon cutting took place.

More News

SMC ETS ventures back outdoors

Van Dyke wins Niles City Golf championship

Drunk driver sentenced to prison

Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Dr. A’s Releaf Center

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

SMC ETS ventures back outdoors

News

Drunk driver sentenced to prison

Business

Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Dr. A’s Releaf Center

Business

Niles chamber welcomes in-home health care company to the community

Cassopolis

Police searching for vehicle of interest in Cassopolis shooting

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 21-23

Dowagiac

Three injured in Silver Creek Township crash

Cass County

Former SMC instructor accepts plea deal in sexual misconduct case

Cass County

Vandalia resident sentenced to 10 months in jail for drug offense

Berrien County

Students experiencing homelessness remain hard to identify after year with remote education

Cass County

Dowagiac man heading back to prison on weapons charges

Dowagiac

Earl’s BBQ a hit at Summer in The City

Dowagiac

Local firefighter celebrates 30 years of service

Dowagiac

Emily Schrock returns to SMC in alumni position

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club breaks ground on centennial sign

Buchanan

Podcast tells Buchanan’s story through eyes of its residents

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Fifth annual Open Header Cruise sets participation record

Cass County

Following name change, Heritage Southwest unveils new signs, website

News

Man found hiding in tree fort after deliberately sideswiping another vehicle in Barron Lake Thursday

Dowagiac

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale

Dowagiac

Gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller promotes importance of women’s health in new Ascension campaign

Brandywine Education

PAW Inc. to present ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ this weekend

News

Niles District Library lecture series explores the life of 18th Century British soldier