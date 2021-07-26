expand
Ad Spot

July 28, 2021

Norma Jean Maynulet, of Union

By Submitted

Published 3:51 pm Monday, July 26, 2021

Nov. 18, 1950 — Aug. 17, 2021

Norma Jean Maynulet, 70, of Union, died peacefully Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the comfort of her home.

Her life began Nov. 18, 1950, in Howe, Indiana, the middle child of nine born to Samuel and Dorothy Chupp.

Norma will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Matt) Charles, of Elkhart; three grandchildren, Ethan, Xavier, and Dominic; three sisters, Ruby Messner, of Mishawaka, Indiana, Elsie (Gabriel) Ubario, of Bristol, Indiana, Sharon (Walt) Barnes, of Goshen, Indiana; four brothers, Larry Chupp, of White Pigeon, Michigan, Lloyd (Lorene) Chupp, of Goshen, Indiana, Leroy Chupp, of Sturgis, Michigan, Lamar (Cindy) Chupp, of White Pigeon, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Lavern Chupp.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Norma be made to the Norma Maynulet fundraiser at MemorialFundraising.com, to help defray expenses

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

More News

Southwest Michigan organizations join forces to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, combat misinformation

Dowagiac Police Department gears up for National Night Out event

Berrien, Cass counties hosting backpack, school supply drives

Cass County to host hazardous waste, tire collection

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan organizations join forces to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, combat misinformation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Department gears up for National Night Out event

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass counties hosting backpack, school supply drives

Cass County

Cass County to host hazardous waste, tire collection

Business

Caring Circle, Lakeland Homecare to host community open house in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 901,683 cases, 19,902 deaths

Dowagiac

Free Concert Friday caps SMC choir camp

News

Fort St. Joseph Open House returns Aug. 7-8

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac accepts donation of property for redevelopment

Buchanan

Buchanan leaders hear community development update, resident tree concerns

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 23-26

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Niles, Dowagiac featured stops in Lemon Rally vehicle race

Cass County

9-year-old injured in Cass County ATV accident

Local Government

Mayor presents volunteer with Certificate of Appreciation

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools superintendent resigns

Berrien County

Niles man gets jail, probation on assault-related charges

News

Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Niles

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman gets probation, jail time in Berrien County stolen property case

Dowagiac

SMC ETS ventures back outdoors

News

Drunk driver sentenced to prison

Business

Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Dr. A’s Releaf Center

Business

Niles chamber welcomes in-home health care company to the community

Cassopolis

Police searching for vehicle of interest in Cassopolis shooting

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 21-23