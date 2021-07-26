expand
July 26, 2021

Police searching for vehicle of interest in Cassopolis shooting

By Staff Report

Published 9:16 am Monday, July 26, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Police are searching for a vehicle of interest involved in a Sunday morning shooting in the village of Cassopolis, according to the Cassopolis Police Department.

Around 1:46 a.m. Sunday, the Cassopolis Police Department was called to the area of Fulton and South streets in the village of Cassopolis on a report of gunshots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they could not locate any suspects or victims. However, located on the scene were numerous 9mm and 10mm pistol shell casings. A residence in the area was struck by one or more bullets.

Police identified a vehicle of interest in the case. According to Police Chief Brian LaValle, the vehicle is a newer model black high-performance BMW SUV or Crossover. According to police, the vehicle reportedly had two male occupants.

If anyone has information regarding this vehicle or any other information detectives ask that they call the Cassopolis Police Department at (269) 445-8100 or Cass County Central Dispatch at (269) 445-1560.

The Cassopolis Police Department was assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Edwardsburg/Ontwa Police Department and Pridecare Ambulance.

This case remains current and active.

