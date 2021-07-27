expand
July 28, 2021

James Love Sr.

By Submitted

Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

July 23, 1941 — July 20, 2021

Jim’s life began on July 23, 1941, in South Bend, Indiana as the son of Albert and Geneva (Turner) (Love) Vida. He passed away on July 20, 2021, in Green Valley, Arizona. He was 79 years old. Both of his parents and two of his sisters, Karen and Kristine, preceded him in death.

On Aug. 5, 1962, he married the former Janice Harrison (deceased). On July 25, 1989, Jim married Suzanne Colley. Both felt that fate had brought them together. He said she was the light in his life, his soul mate, best friend, and lover. He is survived by his children, James A. (Jay) Love, II (Tracy), of Granger, Indiana, Jennifer (Love) Kress (Ben), of New Carlisle, Indiana, Jonathan Love (Heather), of Cassopolis, Michigan; step-daughters, Michelle (Colley) Perry, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Caroline (Colley) Hawley (Christopher), of South Bend, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, all of whom will miss their Papa Bear dearly. His siblings include Karen (Love) Blume (Larry), both deceased; Kristine Love-Van Belleghem (John), both deceased, and Beverly J. Pryor, of Green Valley, Arizona.

He spent five years in Martin, Tennessee attending college at the University of Tennessee Martin Branch, graduating in 1964 with a bachelor of science degree. He played football, and in 1988, he was inducted into the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

 

In 1966, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent five years on active duty, with overseas tours in Korea and Vietnam. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and the Bronze-Star Medal with “V” device for valor during his tours in Vietnam.

He was a life member of the Lozier VFW Post, Cassopolis, MI and a member of the American Legion Post #50 in South Bend, IN, and the American Legion Madera Post #131, Green Valley, Arizona.

Cremation has taken place.  A celebration of his life will be held on Aug. 7, 2021. at Allie’s Restaurant in South Bend, Indiana from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. (program begins at 4 p.m.) In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley, P.O. Box 714, Green Valley, AZ, 85622

