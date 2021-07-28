expand
July 28, 2021

Berrien, Cass counties hosting backpack, school supply drives

By Caleb Steensma

Published 9:45 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN – Students in need will have the opportunity to receive school supplies for the upcoming school year, as area organizations are hosting giveaway events.

In Berrien County, the Berrien Community Foundation is hosting Backpacks for Good drives and mobile food pantries.

The first drive is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 for Brandywine K-12 students. The event will be hosted at Brandywine Elementary School, 2428 S. 13th St, Niles.

The second drive is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 for Niles K-12 students at Niles Highschool, 1441 Eagle St., Niles.

In Cass County, United Way of Southwest Michigan is holding two School Supply Spectacular events for Cass County pre-K through 12th grade students in need.

The first school supply spectacular is Aug. 18 at Marcellus High School, 303 W Arbor St., Marcellus.

The second Cass County event is Aug. 21 at Brookside Learning Center, 61662 Dailey Road, Cassopolis.

There is a limited amount of supplies available and pre-registration is required. To register visit uwsm.org.

United Way of Southwest Michigan has organized school supply drives for Cass County students for more than 10 years and has given away thousands of backpacks over the years.

“These events are a great community-building opportunity for everyone in Cass County,” said Jennifer Tomshack, marketing and communication manager at United Way of Southwest Michigan. “There is a need for school supplies, and this is a great way for us to come together to meet that need.”

