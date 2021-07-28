expand
Ad Spot

July 28, 2021

Pioneer Athletics has selected Buchanan Community as a winner of the 2020 Fields of Excellence Award. (Submitted photo)

Buchanan Community Schools honored for work on athletic fields

By Submitted

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pioneer Athletics recently announced that Buchanan Community Schools has been selected as a winner of the 2020 Fields of Excellence Award.

As a winner, Buchanan Community Schools will receive a certificate of recognition and a Fields of Excellence banner that they can display at their winning field. Pioneer may also use the picture of Buchanan Community Schools’ winning field in their upcoming publications and annual calendar.

Officials said that Pioneer, a manufacturer of athletic field marking paint and equipment, understands that excellence in athletic field maintenance goes unrecognized and often, unappreciated. The Fields of Excellence Award Program honors outstanding athletic fields and the hardworking field crews who diligently maintain them. The Fields of Excellence Award Program was established in 1997 and has honored more than 1262 athletic fields from around the country since its creation.

Colleges, universities, high schools, and parks and recreation departments from all over the U.S. submitted photographs, letters of recommendation and application forms describing their institution’s detailed athletic field maintenance program. A rigorous judging process yielded 73 winners from a large pool of applicants, with two athletic fields randomly selected as scholarship winners.

 

More News

Roadwork on M-60 near Niles begins Monday

Sally Leonard, of Dowagiac

Charles B. Martin

Edwardsburg’s Priebe to enter Wildcats’ camp as a starter

Cass County

Roadwork on M-60 near Niles begins Monday

News

Spectrum Health requires COVID-19 vaccine for staff, volunteers

Berrien County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department recommends masks indoors for all regardless of vaccine status

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan organizations join forces to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, combat misinformation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Department gears up for National Night Out event

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass counties hosting backpack, school supply drives

Cass County

Cass County to host hazardous waste, tire collection

Business

Caring Circle, Lakeland Homecare to host community open house in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 901,683 cases, 19,902 deaths

Dowagiac

Free Concert Friday caps SMC choir camp

News

Fort St. Joseph Open House returns Aug. 7-8

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac accepts donation of property for redevelopment

Buchanan

Buchanan leaders hear community development update, resident tree concerns

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 23-26

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Niles, Dowagiac featured stops in Lemon Rally vehicle race

Cass County

9-year-old injured in Cass County ATV accident

Local Government

Mayor presents volunteer with Certificate of Appreciation

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools superintendent resigns

Berrien County

Niles man gets jail, probation on assault-related charges

News

Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Niles

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman gets probation, jail time in Berrien County stolen property case

Dowagiac

SMC ETS ventures back outdoors

News

Drunk driver sentenced to prison

Business

Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Dr. A’s Releaf Center