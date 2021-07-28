Buchanan Community Schools honored for work on athletic fields

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pioneer Athletics recently announced that Buchanan Community Schools has been selected as a winner of the 2020 Fields of Excellence Award.

As a winner, Buchanan Community Schools will receive a certificate of recognition and a Fields of Excellence banner that they can display at their winning field. Pioneer may also use the picture of Buchanan Community Schools’ winning field in their upcoming publications and annual calendar.

Officials said that Pioneer, a manufacturer of athletic field marking paint and equipment, understands that excellence in athletic field maintenance goes unrecognized and often, unappreciated. The Fields of Excellence Award Program honors outstanding athletic fields and the hardworking field crews who diligently maintain them. The Fields of Excellence Award Program was established in 1997 and has honored more than 1262 athletic fields from around the country since its creation.

Colleges, universities, high schools, and parks and recreation departments from all over the U.S. submitted photographs, letters of recommendation and application forms describing their institution’s detailed athletic field maintenance program. A rigorous judging process yielded 73 winners from a large pool of applicants, with two athletic fields randomly selected as scholarship winners.