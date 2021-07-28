expand
July 28, 2021

ROUNDUP: Golf outings helping raise funds for athletes, scholarships

By Staff Report

Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Elks Club is hosting its annual Guys & Dolls Charity Golf Outing on Sept. 26.

Since 1993, the Elks National Foundation has awarded more than $3 million in college scholarships to at least 800 high school seniors.

The golf outing allows Dowagiac Elks 889 to award two $1,000 scholarships and two $500 scholarships, which are available to Cass County graduating seniors from Dowagiac, Marcellus, Cassopolis and Edwardsburg.

Cost is $40 per golfer, which includes golfing with a cart, steak dinner and prizes. Sponsorships are available for $40, which will get the donor’s name publicized.

For more information, or to register, call (269) 782-3889.

 

Big Hole Golf Scramble

The Big Hole Golf Scramble, which supports Dowagiac wrestling and soccer, will be Aug. 29 at Spruce Ridge Golf Club. The event will have a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Cost is $60 per person (four per team), which includes lunch after the round is finished.

There will be prizes given for:

  • Closest to the pin
  • Longest drive
  • 50/50 drawing
  • $20 team skins
  • $20 mulligans

Hole sponsorships are also available:

Silver — $100

Name on flag

Gold — $200

Name on flag and golf banner

Platinum — $500

Name on flag, larger name on golf banner and a team entry

Checks should be made out to Dowagiac schools.

For more information, contact Mike Williams at (269) 357-5122 or email at mwilliams@dowagiacschools.org.

 

Buck Open

The 14th annual Buck Open and the Dowagiac soccer and wrestling Big Hole Golf Scramble both will be hosted in August to help raise money for area athletics.

The Buck Open will be Aug. 2 at Orchard Hills Country Club in Buchanan. Registration will begin at noon, with golf beginning with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner and awards will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $75 per golfer, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and the awards dinner. There will be a longest drive contest for both men and women, a closest to the pin contest, $5 mulligans (one per golfer) and a 50/50 raffle.

Sponsorship packages are also available:

Big Buck Exclusive — $600

  • Exclusive hole sponsorship
  • Recognition in program
  • One foursome

Buck Sponsor — $425

  • Hole sponsorship
  • Recognition in program
  • One foursome

Team Sponsor — $350

  • Recognition in program
  • One foursome

Hole Sponsor — $150

  • Hole sponsorship
  • Recognition in program

Merchandise Sponsor

  • Donation of gift certificate or merchandise to be used at prizes (minimum of $25 value)

Checks should be made payable to BHS Athletics. They may be sent to Buchanan Community Schools, attn: Athletic Department 401 W. Chicago St. Buchanan, MI 49107.

For more information, email Mark Frey at mfrey@buchananschools.com or Ryan Frontczak at rfrontczak@buchananschools.com.

 

