July 29, 2021

Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Marking July 28 to Aug. 4 as Buy Michigan Week

By Submitted

Published 8:43 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

LANSING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation marking July 28 to Aug. 4 as Buy Michigan Week.

“Michigan businesses have been resilient through the pandemic and I am committed to getting them the support they need as we continue Michigan’s economic jumpstart,” Whitmer said. “Buying local has never been more important as we continue to build up our economy stronger than ever. With each purchase made at a Michigan retailer, you can help keep more money in your community and improve your quality of life as we put Michigan back to work.”

“Strengthening our local economies and getting Michiganders back to work is a priority for our administration,” added Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “I encourage all Michiganders to support our wonderful industries and local businesses this week and always. From shopping at a local boutique, to dining at a family-owned restaurant, there are countless ways to support Michigan businesses. Getting our economy back on track starts right here in our neighborhoods.”

Last week, Whitmer kicked off the MI Small Business Summer tour to recognize Michigan’s small businesses that have shown resiliency throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, the state’s dozens of economic relief programs for businesses supported more than 25,000 companies and retained more than 200,000 jobs.

“Small businesses like local retailers are the backbone of Michigan’s vibrant economy,” said William J. Hallan, president and CEO of Michigan Retailers Association. “As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, we encourage all Michiganders to keep their money in the Mitten by shopping local, and we thank the administration for reminding residents of the importance of supporting the local retailers and businesses who make Michigan’s downtowns great places to shop and visit.”

In addition to the suite of proposals dedicated to small business and restaurants laid out in Whitmer’s Economic Jumpstart Plan, throughout the pandemic, the state has implemented 23 economic relief programs for businesses, supported more than 25,000 companies and retained more than 200,000 jobs.

Learn more and find resources for small businesses at Michigan.gov/SmallBusinesses.

