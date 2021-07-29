expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2021

Salvation Army welcomes new majors

By Staff Report

Published 3:33 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

NILES — The Niles Salvation Army recently welcomed two new employees in Majors Nic and Jodi Montgomery.

Nic and Jodi became officers in The Salvation Army in 1996 and are first generation Salvationists. In their most recent appointment as corps officers of the Kalamazoo Corps community Center, Nic and Jodi focused their efforts on ministering to staff, soldiers and volunteers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic while serving an increased number of families and individuals in need of material, financial and spiritual assistance.

Nic and Jodi will help to oversee the service organization’s operations, including pastoral and administrative services, as well as the multitude of resources offered to the community in the form of the food pantry, backpack program and other aid programs.

The Montgomery’s will replace Lts. Kendra and Joseph Hixenbaugh, who ended their assignment in Niles last month to take their new post in Goshen, Indiana.

“Jodi and I are eager to begin engagement with the people and organizations within our service area sharing Christ through acts of kindness, love and collaborations,” said Major Nic Montgomery.

The Montgomery’s have three adult children, and they are grandparents to three grandchildren; Cole, 20, Caleb, 18, and Kampbell, 14. Before entering full-time service in The Salvation Army, Nic worked in the concrete industry as a concrete finisher while Jodi worked in the social service field as a caseworker.

Jodi enjoys baking, going to the beach, spending time with family and friends and of the utmost importance, enjoys her quiet time with the Lord, she said.

Nic said he loves to read a good book, running and enjoys long walks with his wife.

Both are avid Notre Dame football fans and will often either be at the football game or in front of a television screen watching the game.

The couple’s previous appointment locations include: Belleville, Illinois, Mishawaka, Indiana, South Bend, Indiana, Indianapolis, Indiana, Elkhart, Indiana, Kankakee, Illinois and Gary, Indiana. Nic and Jodi both have earned a bachelor of science degree in ministry from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbannais, Illinois.

More News

Larry R. Van Lue, of Cassopolis

John W. Dryer, of Cassopolis

Betty L. Mack, of Cassopolis

Charlotte Pompey, of Niles

Berrien County

Salvation Army welcomes new majors

News

Community turns out to raise funds for teen battling rare condition

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials urge COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents

News

New dog park, garden coming to the Niles Housing Commission

Dowagiac

Ascension to require COVID-19 vaccination for associates

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg looking forward to inaugural art fair

Business

Niles Planning Commission approves special land use request for marijuana microbusiness

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 26-28

Dowagiac

Southwestern Michigan College’s accreditation reaffirmed through 2031

Business

Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Marking July 28 to Aug. 4 as Buy Michigan Week

Cass County

Roadwork on M-60 near Niles begins Monday

News

Spectrum Health requires COVID-19 vaccine for staff, volunteers

Berrien County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department recommends masks indoors for all regardless of vaccine status

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan organizations join forces to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, combat misinformation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Department gears up for National Night Out event

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass counties hosting backpack, school supply drives

Cass County

Cass County to host hazardous waste, tire collection

Business

Caring Circle, Lakeland Homecare to host community open house in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 901,683 cases, 19,902 deaths

Dowagiac

Free Concert Friday caps SMC choir camp

News

Fort St. Joseph Open House returns Aug. 7-8

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac accepts donation of property for redevelopment

Buchanan

Buchanan leaders hear community development update, resident tree concerns

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 23-26