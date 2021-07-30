Inaugural LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 5K to take place Aug. 7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The first LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 5K will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 and will feature a 5K run/walk, 1-mile fun run, and 1-mile survivor walk. The event, part of the City of South Bend Venues Parks & Arts Best Week Ever, will start and end at Potawatomi Park in South Bend. Both in-person and virtual event options are available.

Proceeds from this event will benefit LIVESTRONG at the YMCA in the South Bend community. LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is a 12-week program offered at no cost to adult cancer survivors. Participants work with Y staff trained in supportive cancer care to safely achieve their goals such as building muscle mass and strength, increasing flexibility and endurance, and improving confidence and self-esteem.

“Cancer is a life-changing disease that takes a tremendous physical and emotional toll on those affected,” said Crystal Jodarski, race director and healthy living coordinator at the YMCA of Greater Michiana. “This evidence-based physical activity and well-being program is designed to help adult cancer survivors reclaim their total health.”

Race registration is currently open. Participants can register for $30 per person or $25 per person for households of two to eight participants through race day. To register, visit ymcagm.org/LIVESTRONG5K.

Virtual participants can run the distance anywhere — for example, in a neighborhood, on a treadmill or at a nearby park. Participants will have between Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 15 to complete their race and upload their times. Virtual runners will receive this year’s race shirt and official race bib (subject to availability).

The event will follow all COVID-19 guidelines recommended by the CDC and the state of Indiana.

Universal Forest Products of Granger is the event’s major sponsor.