expand
Ad Spot

July 30, 2021

Inaugural LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 5K to take place Aug. 7

By Submitted

Published 11:54 am Friday, July 30, 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The first LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 5K will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 and will feature a 5K run/walk, 1-mile fun run, and 1-mile survivor walk. The event, part of the City of South Bend Venues Parks & Arts Best Week Ever, will start and end at Potawatomi Park in South Bend. Both in-person and virtual event options are available.

Proceeds from this event will benefit LIVESTRONG at the YMCA in the South Bend community. LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is a 12-week program offered at no cost to adult cancer survivors. Participants work with Y staff trained in supportive cancer care to safely achieve their goals such as building muscle mass and strength, increasing flexibility and endurance, and improving confidence and self-esteem.

“Cancer is a life-changing disease that takes a tremendous physical and emotional toll on those affected,” said Crystal Jodarski, race director and healthy living coordinator at the YMCA of Greater Michiana. “This evidence-based physical activity and well-being program is designed to help adult cancer survivors reclaim their total health.”

Race registration is currently open. Participants can register for $30 per person or $25 per person for households of two to eight participants through race day. To register, visit ymcagm.org/LIVESTRONG5K.

Virtual participants can run the distance anywhere — for example, in a neighborhood, on a treadmill or at a nearby park. Participants will have between Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 15 to complete their race and upload their times. Virtual runners will receive this year’s race shirt and official race bib (subject to availability).

The event will follow all COVID-19 guidelines recommended by the CDC and the state of Indiana.

Universal Forest Products of Granger is the event’s major sponsor.

More News

APPLEGATE: One month until the first day of school for Niles students

Shirley Clark

Inaugural LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 5K to take place Aug. 7

PETS OF THE WEEK: Kit, Kat and Snickers, from Cass County Animal Control

Berrien County

Inaugural LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 5K to take place Aug. 7

Dowagiac

Purdue University Fort Wayne, SMC sign transfer agreement

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccines at the Cass County Fair

Berrien County

Law enforcement, state leaders warn residents to be aware of rental scams

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan thrift stores seeing sharp increase in donations

News

Niles Township approves document scanning project

News

Virtual archaeology lecture series ends with look into Chevalier family

Berrien County

Salvation Army welcomes new majors

News

Community turns out to raise funds for teen battling rare condition

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials urge COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents

News

New dog park, garden coming to the Niles Housing Commission

Dowagiac

Ascension to require COVID-19 vaccination for associates

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg looking forward to inaugural art fair

Business

Niles Planning Commission approves special land use request for marijuana microbusiness

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 26-28

Dowagiac

Southwestern Michigan College’s accreditation reaffirmed through 2031

Business

Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Marking July 28 to Aug. 4 as Buy Michigan Week

Cass County

Roadwork on M-60 near Niles begins Monday

News

Spectrum Health requires COVID-19 vaccine for staff, volunteers

Berrien County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department recommends masks indoors for all regardless of vaccine status

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan organizations join forces to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, combat misinformation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Department gears up for National Night Out event

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass counties hosting backpack, school supply drives

Cass County

Cass County to host hazardous waste, tire collection