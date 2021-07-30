expand
Ad Spot

July 30, 2021

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccines at the Cass County Fair

By Submitted

Published 10:25 am Friday, July 30, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Public health will be taking a front seat at the Cass County Fair this year.

In partnership with the Cass County Fair, LTS Management/Honu Group, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Van Buren Cass District Health Department, the health department is providing Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to anyone wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Cass County Fair. COVID-19 vaccines will be available Aug. 2-7 in the commercial building. Vaccines are available for ages 12 and above.

Vaccines will be administered noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday via walk-in service in the commercial building. Both first and second doses of the vaccine will be available.

Adults 18 years of age and older will receive a $50 Visa gift card after either Pfizer or Janssen vaccination. Youth 12 to 17 years of age will receive a $25 Visa gift card after a Pfizer vaccination. There is a limited number of gift cards available and cannot be guaranteed for every participant. Visa gift cards can be used anywhere where Visa credit cards are accepted inside the fair or in the community. One gift card will be given per person. Gift cards can be used at the fair for event admission, entertainment/carnival tickets or wristbands and a variety of food vendors at the fair.

“The spread of the Delta variant threatens to slow down the progress we have made to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Danielle Persky, health officer. “As the prevalence of the Delta Variant continues to rise, it is important for individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19. You can greatly reduce the risk of a symptomatic COVID-19 infection by receiving any of the available vaccines. You can do your part to protect yourself and the people around you by receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.”

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and other health department services, visit  vbcassdhd.org. For more information on the Cass County Fair schedule and activities, visit mycasscountyfair.com.

More News

COA’s Meals on Wheels program seeks delivery volunteers

APPLEGATE: One month until the first day of school for Niles students

Shirley Clark

Inaugural LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 5K to take place Aug. 7

Cass County

COA’s Meals on Wheels program seeks delivery volunteers

Berrien County

Inaugural LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 5K to take place Aug. 7

Dowagiac

Purdue University Fort Wayne, SMC sign transfer agreement

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccines at the Cass County Fair

Berrien County

Law enforcement, state leaders warn residents to be aware of rental scams

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan thrift stores seeing sharp increase in donations

News

Niles Township approves document scanning project

News

Virtual archaeology lecture series ends with look into Chevalier family

Berrien County

Salvation Army welcomes new majors

News

Community turns out to raise funds for teen battling rare condition

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials urge COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents

News

New dog park, garden coming to the Niles Housing Commission

Dowagiac

Ascension to require COVID-19 vaccination for associates

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg looking forward to inaugural art fair

Business

Niles Planning Commission approves special land use request for marijuana microbusiness

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 26-28

Dowagiac

Southwestern Michigan College’s accreditation reaffirmed through 2031

Business

Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Marking July 28 to Aug. 4 as Buy Michigan Week

Cass County

Roadwork on M-60 near Niles begins Monday

News

Spectrum Health requires COVID-19 vaccine for staff, volunteers

Berrien County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department recommends masks indoors for all regardless of vaccine status

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan organizations join forces to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, combat misinformation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Department gears up for National Night Out event

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass counties hosting backpack, school supply drives