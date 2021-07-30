Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccines at the Cass County Fair

CASSOPOLIS — Public health will be taking a front seat at the Cass County Fair this year.

In partnership with the Cass County Fair, LTS Management/Honu Group, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Van Buren Cass District Health Department, the health department is providing Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to anyone wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Cass County Fair. COVID-19 vaccines will be available Aug. 2-7 in the commercial building. Vaccines are available for ages 12 and above.

Vaccines will be administered noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday via walk-in service in the commercial building. Both first and second doses of the vaccine will be available.

Adults 18 years of age and older will receive a $50 Visa gift card after either Pfizer or Janssen vaccination. Youth 12 to 17 years of age will receive a $25 Visa gift card after a Pfizer vaccination. There is a limited number of gift cards available and cannot be guaranteed for every participant. Visa gift cards can be used anywhere where Visa credit cards are accepted inside the fair or in the community. One gift card will be given per person. Gift cards can be used at the fair for event admission, entertainment/carnival tickets or wristbands and a variety of food vendors at the fair.

“The spread of the Delta variant threatens to slow down the progress we have made to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Danielle Persky, health officer. “As the prevalence of the Delta Variant continues to rise, it is important for individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19. You can greatly reduce the risk of a symptomatic COVID-19 infection by receiving any of the available vaccines. You can do your part to protect yourself and the people around you by receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.”

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and other health department services, visit vbcassdhd.org. For more information on the Cass County Fair schedule and activities, visit mycasscountyfair.com.