expand
Ad Spot

August 2, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Buchanan turns out to cheer for their hometown hero

By Scott Novak

Published 11:32 pm Saturday, July 31, 2021

BUCHANAN — Approximately 1,200 family, friends and Buchanan residents turned out to watch hometown hero Hannah Roberts attempt to win a Gold Medal in the first-ever BMX Freestyle competition in Olympic History.

Roberts was the leader after the first round, much to the delight of those gathered in the Buchanan Commons to watch the competition on a jumbotron.

Roberts was overtaken by Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington, who went from last place to first place on her second run.

Roberts was unable to complete her second run due to an apparent foot injury.

More News

Niles man sentenced to counseling, time served following drunk driving incident

VanDenBerg Invitational returns after year’s absence

Niles man sentenced to prison for fleeing police

SMC names Rodell Davis Sr. as athletic director and men’s basketball coach

News

Niles man sentenced to counseling, time served following drunk driving incident

News

Niles man sentenced to prison for fleeing police

Dowagiac

Students help design SMC esports arena

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair kicks off with opening ceremonies, parade

Business

Event organizers, local dispensaries call inaugural Niles Cannabis Festival a success

Breaking News

Buchanan native Hannah Roberts takes silver in Olympics

News

PHOTO STORY: Inaugural Niles Cannabis Festival sells nearly 800 tickets

Cass County

Cass County Fair grand marshals are longtime advocates of the fair

Cass County

Fair organizers excited for fair after 2020 cancellation

Cass County

Fair guests in for a treat with main grounds entertainment

Cass County

COA’s Meals on Wheels program seeks delivery volunteers

Berrien County

Inaugural LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 5K to take place Aug. 7

Dowagiac

Purdue University Fort Wayne, SMC sign transfer agreement

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccines at the Cass County Fair

Berrien County

Law enforcement, state leaders warn residents to be aware of rental scams

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan thrift stores seeing sharp increase in donations

News

Niles Township approves document scanning project

News

Virtual archaeology lecture series ends with look into Chevalier family

Berrien County

Salvation Army welcomes new majors

News

Community turns out to raise funds for teen battling rare condition

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials urge COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents

News

New dog park, garden coming to the Niles Housing Commission

Dowagiac

Ascension to require COVID-19 vaccination for associates

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg looking forward to inaugural art fair