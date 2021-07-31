PHOTO GALLERY: Buchanan turns out to cheer for their hometown hero

BUCHANAN — Approximately 1,200 family, friends and Buchanan residents turned out to watch hometown hero Hannah Roberts attempt to win a Gold Medal in the first-ever BMX Freestyle competition in Olympic History.

Roberts was the leader after the first round, much to the delight of those gathered in the Buchanan Commons to watch the competition on a jumbotron.

Roberts was overtaken by Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington, who went from last place to first place on her second run.

Roberts was unable to complete her second run due to an apparent foot injury.