PHOTO STORY: Inaugural Niles Cannabis Festival sells nearly 800 tickets

NILES — The city’s inaugural Niles Cannabis Festival is well underway, and event organizers say things are going better than they could have hoped.

The festival, which was approved by the Niles City Council in April, is taking place at Riverfront South from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. As of publication, organizers estimated the event had sold nearly 800 tickets.

“It’s amazing, and I’m so excited,” said event organizer Mel Spencley. “It’s going great.”

The festival features seven dispensaries, consumption tents and more than 20 vendors.

The event features musical performances from Bethany & Low, Anival Fausto Band, Brendan Monroe, Big Papa and the Wayward Children and The Crown Jewels – A Tribute to Queen.

