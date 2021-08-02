expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2021

Cassopolis teen wins sheep showman overall, grand overall market

By Caleb Steensma

Published 3:51 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

CASSOPOLIS – After last year’s cancelation, the Cass County Fair is back in full swing with 4-H animal shows.

On Monday, Jena Bradley, of Cassopolis, won both the overall showman and grand champion overall market in the sheep competition.

“It’s exciting to win, and it’s amazing to have the fair back,” Bradley said. “It feels like everything is back together, and we can have fun again.”

Katherine Gregory, of Edwardsburg, was reserve showman overall and was reserve grand overall market.

 

Showmanship results

 

Senior:

Champion – Jena Bradley – Champion Showman

Reserve – Mallary Dohm

 

Intermediate:

Champion – Katherine Gregory – Reserve Showman

Reserve – Ella Boulanger

 

Junior:

Champion – Jackson Whitmyer

Reserve – Jordan High

 

Beginner:

Champion – Ellie Starr

Reserve – Chase Johnson

 

Market Ewe Results

 

AOB Ewe:

Champion – Kalayah Armstrong

Reserve – Paige Lilley

 

Crossbred Ewe:

Champion – Jena Bradley – Grand Ewe

Reserve – Layla True

 

 

 

Hamp Ewe:

Champion – Katherine Gregory – Reserve Grand Ewe

Reserve – Ella Boulanger

 

Suffolk Ewe:

Champion – Holly Lawson

Reserve – Marlana Antisdel

 

Market Wether Results

 

AOB Wether:

Champion – Louisa Peterson

Reserve – Carter Newland

 

Crossbred Wether:

Champion – Jena Bradley – Reserve Grand Wether

Reserve – Jordan High

 

Hampshire Wether:

Champion – Ruthie High

Reserve – Mallary Dohm

 

Natural Wether:

Champion – Katherine Gregory – Grand Wether

Reserve – Adam Starr

 

Suffolk Wether:

Champion – Chase Johnson

Reserve – Alexandra Westphal

More News

Niles Riverfest begins Thursday

Cass County Conservation district announces 2020 awards

Lesniak joins Dowagiac Chieftain Network

Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation awards $75,000 in scholarships, grants

News

Niles Riverfest begins Thursday

Cass County

Cass County Conservation district announces 2020 awards

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation awards $75,000 in scholarships, grants

Giving

Niles church nearing fundraising goal for new community playground

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 906,538 cases, 19,947 deaths

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Stockwell named champion swine showman at Cass County Fair

Berrien County

Registration now open for Lory’s Place Run, Walk, and Rock

Berrien County

BCF Arts Challenge seeking support for Berrien County arts venues

Berrien County

Community members encouraged to donate blood, save lives

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 28-Aug. 2

News

Niles Township reconsiders document scanning project, rescinds special meeting vote

Giving

Niles church to host Family Fun Fest Saturday

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Niles’ Tharp wins Cass County Youth Dairy Show

Cass County

Dowagiac man gets jail time for assaulting brother-in-law

Cass County

Cassopolis teen wins sheep showman overall, grand overall market

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair names royal court

News

Niles man sentenced to counseling, time served following drunk driving incident

News

Niles man sentenced to prison for fleeing police

Dowagiac

Students help design SMC esports arena

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair kicks off with opening ceremonies, parade

Business

Event organizers, local dispensaries call inaugural Niles Cannabis Festival a success

Breaking News

Buchanan native Hannah Roberts takes silver in Olympics

News

PHOTO STORY: Inaugural Niles Cannabis Festival sells nearly 800 tickets

Cass County

Cass County Fair grand marshals are longtime advocates of the fair