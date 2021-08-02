expand
August 4, 2021

Juana James, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 4:52 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

Jan. 20, 1930 — July 27, 2021

Juana Bernice “Biddy” James, 91, of Cassopolis, transitioned peacefully early Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021, at home in the comfort of her family’s presence.

She was born Jan. 20, 1930, in Saint Joseph County, Indiana to LaFayette and Sedocia Riddle, Sr. She married Cornell Eugene James July 4, 1959, in South Bend, Indiana. He survives.

Biddy had a great sense of humor. She was a hard worker, always doing something to benefit her family. Biddy was a devout Catholic. She was a great cook and enjoyed doing embroidery and crafts.

Juana will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Cornell James, of Cassopolis; two daughters, Pamela (James) Palmer, of Cassopolis, Paula James, of Atlanta, Georgia; one son, Cornell E. James, II, of South Bend, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; two sisters, Frances Roberts, of South Bend, Indiana, Charolette Rodgers, of Bluebell Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Virgil Riddle, LaFayette Riddle, Jr., and Joe Riddle.

The family will observe a private remembrance. Mrs. James will be laid to rest in Calvin Community Cemetery in Calvin Township, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Juana be made to Saint Ann Catholic Church, 421 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

