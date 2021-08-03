Dowagiac Police Log: July 28-Aug. 2
July 28
7:32 a.m. — Police Department, subpoena service
12:01 p.m. — Oak St/Jay, traffic stop
12:42 p.m. — 400 Block First, civil dispute
1:25 p.m. — S. Front/Beeson, traffic stop
2 p.m. — Police Department, general assist
2:07 p.m. — 200 Block Lester, assist other agency
3:15 p.m. — Trues Towing, abandoned vehicles
3:58 p.m. — 400 Block Keene, disorderly persons
5:03 p.m. — Twistee’s, found P\property
5:11 p.m. — Vincent J Jewelers, civil dispute
8:25 p.m. — 4200 E. High, general assist
8:10 p.m. — 400 Block Keene, disorderly persons/arrested
8:55 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, suspicious situation
9 p.m. — Police Department, general assist
10:30 p.m. — N. Front/E. Division, traffic crash
11:57 p.m. — Family Fare, suspicious person
July 29
3:17 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic stop
3:27 a.m. — 100 Block North, suspicious situation
5:45 a.m. — Pennsylvania/W. Division, motor vehicle theft
10:13 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, motor vehicle theft
10:58 a.m. — Baymont Inn, disorderly persons
1:34 p.m. — N. Paul/Franklin, traffic stop/warrant arrest
3:56 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., suspicious person
6:03 p.m. — 100 Block Bradley, civil dispute
10:17 p.m. — 100 Block Mill, welfare check
10:58 p.m. — 200 Block Michigan, welfare check
July 30
12:34 a.m. — 100 Block Dewey, public peace
1:47 a.m. — 58000 Block Cherry Grove, suspicious vehicle
3:27 a.m. — Shell Mart, juvenile complaint
4:30 a.m. — 57000 Block M-51 S., assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
7:15 a.m. — 100 Block Bradley, civil dispute
9:25 a.m. — N. Paul/Wolf, traffic stop
10 a.m. — 100 Block Bradley, civil assist
10:35 a.m. — 200 Block Oak, obstructing justice complaint
10:40 a.m. — Police Department, general assist
11:05 a.m. — Moose Lodge, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
1:15 p.m. — Jefferson/Beckwith, traffic stop
1:45 p.m. — 400 Block E. Division, general assist
3:31 p.m. — 100 Block Park, private property crash
8:45 p.m. — W. Division/Michigan, traffic complaint
9:27 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil dispute
9:44 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Sunnyside, traffic stop
July 31
7:15 a.m. — 600 Block N. Front, alarm
9:50 a.m. — 100 Block Bradley, civil assist
10:40 a.m. —58000 Block Cherry Grove, private property crash
Noon — 400 Block E. Division, disorderly persons
1:23 p.m. — 100 Block Park, retail fraud
3:35 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, public peace
3:40 p.m. — Michigan/W. High, public peace
4:40 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, traffic complaint
4:50 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, missing person/located
6:50 p.m. — Mill/E. Division, traffic stop
7:13 p.m. — 100 Block Commercial, civil dispute
7:20 p.m. — Mcomber/E. Wayne, disorderly persons
7:28 p.m. — 500 Block W. High, civil dispute
8:20 p.m. — 100 Block Park, larceny/property recovered
8:29 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist
8:30 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
Aug. 1
4:48 a.m. — 500 Block Chestnut, civil dispute
7:19 a.m. — 500 Block S. Front St MDOP
9:10 a.m. — 200 Block Mcomber, disorderly persons
12:10 p.m. — State/Spruce, traffic crash
12:50 p.m. — 200 Block First, assist fire department
2:11 p.m. — 100 Block Oak, disorderly persons
5:30 p.m. — 400 Block E. Railroad, burglary complaint
5:50 p.m. — Jay/W. Railroad, civil dispute
5:56 p.m. — Family Fare, disorderly persons
Aug. 2
12:30 a.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, public peace
5 a.m. — Peck Motel, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office