PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Stockwell named champion swine showman at Cass County Fair
CASSOPOLIS — Brianna Stockwell was all smiles at the Cass County Fair on Tuesday.
The Dowagiac native took home champion swine showman honors at the 2021 Cass County Fair Swine Show. Ella Boulanger was named reserve champion swine showman.
“I was really excited,” Stockwell said. “I’ve won it before, so it was really cool to get it again. I worked really hard.”
The swine show was just the latest event for Stockwell, who has traveled the country this year to compete in various swine competitions. The hard work she has put in with her animal paid dividends in Tuesday’s competition.
“I’ve spent hours and hours walking this hog,” she said. “He got baths every single day. He’s cleaner than most people’s children. He gets a lot of treats and a lot of belly rubs.”
For Stockwell, treating a hog with care goes a long way toward its behavior in the pen.
“You don’t have to hit them very hard,” she said. “The harder you hit, the worse it is. They should be able to walk with you very nicely and you shouldn’t have to hit them at all. It’s a lot of trust with the animal. The animal trusts you to take them where they need to go as long as you keep walking.”
A Dowagiac Union High School graduate, Stockwell will be attending Black Hawk College in Kewanee, Illinois this fall on a full-ride scholarship to be a member of the school’s Livestock Judging program.
Before that, she and Bomber hope to continue their winning ways at the Michigan State Fair Labor Day weekend in Novi, Michigan.
“I’m hoping to win champion showman again and hopefully champion Gilt,” she said.
2021 Cass County Fair Swine Show Results
Swine Showmanship
Champion Showman
Champion: Brianna Stockwell
Reserve Champion: Ella Boulanger
Senior
Champion: Brianna Stockwell
Reserve Champion: Mattison Daniels
Intermediate
Champion: Ella Boulanger
Reserve: Katherine Gregory
Junior
Champion: Jackson Whitmyer
Reserve: Cole Whitmyer
Beginner
Champion: Mason Pike
Reserve: Colton Cady
Market
Grand Champion Market Hog: Matttison Daniels (Barrow) – 242
Reserve: Jackson Whitmyer (Gilt) – 244
Barrow
Grand Champion Barrow: Daniels
Reserve: Katherine Gregory – 253
Division 1
Champion: Daniels
Reserve: Stockwell – 239
Division 2
Champion: Gregory
Reserve: Ella Richmond – 244
Division 3
Champion: Jena Bradley – 263
Reserve: Carlee Cady – 271
Division 4
Champion: Richmond – 273
Reserve: Boulanger – 277
Division 5:
Champion: Austin Gregory – 277
Reserve: Blake Hartsell – 280
Gilt
Grand Champion: Whitmyer
Reserve: Boulanger – 272
Division 1
Champion: Macks McDonald – 238
Reserve: Gregory – 233
Division 2
Champion: Jackson Whitmyer
Reserve: Colt Whitmyer – 250
Division 3
Champion: Lane Leach – 256
Reserve: Colton Cady – 261
Division 4
Champion: Boulanger
Reserve: Grayson Reynolds – 267
Division 5
Champion: Olivia Hayden – 282
Reserve: Cash Dentler – 290