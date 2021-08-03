PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Stockwell named champion swine showman at Cass County Fair

CASSOPOLIS — Brianna Stockwell was all smiles at the Cass County Fair on Tuesday.

The Dowagiac native took home champion swine showman honors at the 2021 Cass County Fair Swine Show. Ella Boulanger was named reserve champion swine showman.

“I was really excited,” Stockwell said. “I’ve won it before, so it was really cool to get it again. I worked really hard.”

The swine show was just the latest event for Stockwell, who has traveled the country this year to compete in various swine competitions. The hard work she has put in with her animal paid dividends in Tuesday’s competition.

“I’ve spent hours and hours walking this hog,” she said. “He got baths every single day. He’s cleaner than most people’s children. He gets a lot of treats and a lot of belly rubs.”

For Stockwell, treating a hog with care goes a long way toward its behavior in the pen.

“You don’t have to hit them very hard,” she said. “The harder you hit, the worse it is. They should be able to walk with you very nicely and you shouldn’t have to hit them at all. It’s a lot of trust with the animal. The animal trusts you to take them where they need to go as long as you keep walking.”

A Dowagiac Union High School graduate, Stockwell will be attending Black Hawk College in Kewanee, Illinois this fall on a full-ride scholarship to be a member of the school’s Livestock Judging program.

Before that, she and Bomber hope to continue their winning ways at the Michigan State Fair Labor Day weekend in Novi, Michigan.

“I’m hoping to win champion showman again and hopefully champion Gilt,” she said.

2021 Cass County Fair Swine Show Results

Swine Showmanship

Champion Showman

Champion: Brianna Stockwell

Reserve Champion: Ella Boulanger

Senior

Champion: Brianna Stockwell

Reserve Champion: Mattison Daniels

Intermediate

Champion: Ella Boulanger

Reserve: Katherine Gregory

Junior

Champion: Jackson Whitmyer

Reserve: Cole Whitmyer

Beginner

Champion: Mason Pike

Reserve: Colton Cady

Market

Grand Champion Market Hog: Matttison Daniels (Barrow) – 242

Reserve: Jackson Whitmyer (Gilt) – 244

Barrow

Grand Champion Barrow: Daniels

Reserve: Katherine Gregory – 253

Division 1

Champion: Daniels

Reserve: Stockwell – 239

Division 2

Champion: Gregory

Reserve: Ella Richmond – 244

Division 3

Champion: Jena Bradley – 263

Reserve: Carlee Cady – 271

Division 4

Champion: Richmond – 273

Reserve: Boulanger – 277

Division 5:

Champion: Austin Gregory – 277

Reserve: Blake Hartsell – 280

Gilt

Grand Champion: Whitmyer

Reserve: Boulanger – 272

Division 1

Champion: Macks McDonald – 238

Reserve: Gregory – 233

Division 2

Champion: Jackson Whitmyer

Reserve: Colt Whitmyer – 250

Division 3

Champion: Lane Leach – 256

Reserve: Colton Cady – 261

Division 4

Champion: Boulanger

Reserve: Grayson Reynolds – 267

Division 5

Champion: Olivia Hayden – 282

Reserve: Cash Dentler – 290