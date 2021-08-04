Niles Riverfest begins Thursday

NILES — A beloved festival is returning to Niles this weekend at two locations.

Hosted by the Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles, the Niles Riverfest is returning to town Thursday through Sunday. The free event will feature music, carnival rides, crafts and more.

The event is split into two locations.

Riverfront Park will be host to food, craft vendors and music ranging from rock, Americana, folk and oldies. Festivities will be hosted at Riverfront Park from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers encourage festival-goers to bring their own seating.

At the second location, Plym Park will be host to carnival rides and food. Activities will be taking place at Plym Park from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

“We are very proud to offer our event attendees a variety of quality craft vendors along with our community commercial vendors,” said Josh Sitarz, president of the Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles. “I am sure sometime throughout the day you’re going to get hungry and thirsty, so we want you to enjoy our food vendors, each one with a little different menu to satisfy your appetite, and eat under our shaded dining area.”

City parking will be available for Riverfest guests.

For a full list of music groups and participating vendors, visit facebook.com/nilesfamilyfest.