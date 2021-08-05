expand
August 6, 2021

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation golf outing raises $19,000

By Submitted

Published 11:30 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A July golf outing has raised nearly $20,000 for a local hospital.

The Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation golf outing was hosted July 15 at the Indian Lake Golf Course. The event saw 30 teams and 120 golfers. The event raised $19,000 for the Dowagiac hospital’s women’s health center.

Following the event, the foundation thanked its sponsors. The event’s major sponsor was the St. Denys Foundation.

Activity sponsors include:

  • Longest drive female: Berrybrook Enterprises and Edward Jones — Kim MacGregor
  • Longest drive male: Hales True Value Hardware and IBID County Electric
  • Longest drive 60 & over female: Cass County Council on Aging Front Street Crossing
  • Longest drive 60 & over male: Aftab Ansari, MD
  • Closest to the pin female: Preferred Printing Inc.
  • Closest to the pin male: John A Vylonis

Tee sponsors include:

  • Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center
  • AVB
  • Donald and Vicary Blackmond
  • Booth’s Country Florist
  • Bud Distributing
  • Central Produce Sales Inc.
  • Creative Vinyl Signs
  • Dowagiac Family Dentistry
  • Dowagiac Union Schools
  • Edward Jones — John Seculoff
  • Fifth Third Bank
  • Hannapel
  • Havel-An Emcor Company
  • Image Specialties
  • Indian Lake Hills Golf Course
  • Jansen Valk Thompson & Reahm
  • Midwestern Pathology PLC
  • Rohdy’s Heating and Cooling
  • Joan Schmidt
  • Southwestern Michigan College
  • Tower Pinkster

Prize sponsors include:

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital
  • Lyons Industries
  • Matthew Cripe DDS
  • Michel Lawn & Landscape
  • Southwest Vision Center

 

