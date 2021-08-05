expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2021

Lauren Beaudreau, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard receive sponsor exemptions for the 2021 Four Winds Invitational

By Submitted

Published 8:42 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos recently announced that Lauren J. Beaudreau and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard have received sponsor exemptions to play in the 2021 Four Winds Invitational.

Sponsor exemptions are used to give amateurs and up-and-coming players the opportunity to play in tournaments and compete against professionals.  The Four Winds Invitational will take place from Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15 at South Bend Country Club.

The Four Winds Invitational is part of the Symetra Tour — Road to the LPGA.

Beaudreau was born in 2001 and is from Lemont, Illinois. She graduated from Benet Academy and is currently a junior at Notre Dame.  Lauren won the Illinois 2019 High School State Championship. As a freshman at Notre Dame, she was named to the 2020 WGCA All-American Scholar team. She also scored a record setting 10-under at the Westbrook Spring Invitational marking the best 54-hole score in program history (by stroke total and in relation to par).

Roussin-Bouchard was born in 2000 and is from Montélimar, France. She has been playing golf since she was three years old and is currently a junior at the University of South Carolina. Pauline won her first big tournament at the age of 15, the Coupe de France, and her first international competition at 16 in Spain. She became the World No. 1 Amateur in 2020, and plans to turn professional.

More News

DEVELOPING: Police investigating incident at Niles Walmart

Buchanan turns out to cheer for their hometown hero

Ruth Faye Houtman

MHSAA provides heat management reminders as fall sports begin

News

DEVELOPING: Police investigating incident at Niles Walmart

Buchanan

Buchanan Art Center celebrating ‘Sweet 16’

Dowagiac

Local church to host discussion about Dowagiac author’s book on the Battle of Gettysburg

Cass County

First-time poultry show participant soaking up fair experience

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Demolition derby takes over Cass County Fair grandstand

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Niles’ Reske takes home Cass County cat show title

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners pass resolution supporting Indiana Michigan River Valley Trail project

Dowagiac

Dowagiac schools make masks optional for students, staff

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation golf outing raises $19,000

Cass County

Two injured in Howard Township crash

Cass County

Cass County Fair hosts Law Enforcement Day

Berrien County

Heroin, meth, firearms seized during search warrants in Niles, Buchanan

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Niles teen takes home three first place wins in Cass County Fair youth horse, pony show

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Police Department hosts National Night Out event

Berrien County

Junior Achievement of Berrien, Cass counties announces Tapas on the Green event

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: NTPA Tractor Pull wows crowd at Cass County Fair

News

Niles Riverfest begins Thursday

Cass County

Cass County Conservation district announces 2020 awards

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation awards $75,000 in scholarships, grants

Giving

Niles church nearing fundraising goal for new community playground

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 906,538 cases, 19,947 deaths

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Stockwell named champion swine showman at Cass County Fair

Berrien County

Registration now open for Lory’s Place Run, Walk, and Rock

Berrien County

BCF Arts Challenge seeking support for Berrien County arts venues