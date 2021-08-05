Two injured in Howard Township crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — Two were injured in a Wednesday crash in Howard Township.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that his office responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Lakeshore and Barron Lake Road in Howard Township at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday.

Cassopolis resident Michael Mahaffey said that he was distracted and failed to stop at the stop sign on Lakeshore where it meets Barron Lake Road. He struck a southbound vehicle driven by Lawrence McLaughlin, of Niles, causing McLaughlin’s vehicle to roll over.

The front passenger in Mahaffey’s vehicle, Kayla Brewer, of Niles, received minor injuries. SMACUS Ambulance transported McLaughlin to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Michigan State Police and Howard Township Fire Department assisted with traffic control.

The incident remains under investigation.