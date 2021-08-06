expand
August 6, 2021

Ruth Faye Houtman

By Submitted

Published 1:57 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

March 28, 1945 — July 29, 2021

Ruth was born on March 28, 1945, to Stanley & Opal Jesenski of Dowagiac, Michigan. A 1963 graduate of Dowagiac High School, she worked for the Heddon Company for many years.

On Oct. 22, 1966, she married the love of her life, Roger Dale Houtman. They eventually moved to the Phoenix area where they have lived until the present time.

Ruth left us for her heavenly home on July 29, 2021. She will be greeted there by her parents, sisters, and beloved fur babies. She leaves behind her husband, Roger, and her daughter, Janet Cathyrene Houtman.

Ruth was dearly loved by her family and many friends. She was especially devoted to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Her great-granddaughter wrote this tribute to her:

You’ve been my best friend. My angel who has kept an eye on me since day one. I just can’t find words to explain how amazing you were and how much I love you. Eating potato chips and drinking coffee. Making fun of people on Family Feud or guessing prices on The Price is Right. Or just sitting at Gramma Jan’s talking about everything and anything. I’ve learned so much from you and have seen how much you’ve done for the family. You’re the greatest tiny grandma. A legend to the great great-grandchildren. Ruth Houtman, I love you so much so please get some rest now and forever stay peaceful and happy like you always were.

