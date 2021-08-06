Spartan fall camp gets under way

EAST LANSING — The Michigan State football team opened preseason camp on Thursday morning with a two-hour practice in helmets, shorts and jerseys on the outdoor practice fields behind the Duffy Daugherty Building.

Following practice, second-year Spartan head coach Mel Tucker and several players spoke to the media about the first day and the mindset of the team heading into the season.

“I feel good about today and what we were able to accomplish,” Tucker said. “We were efficient. We were effective. We ended a couple of minutes early, and the guys knew what to do. I really want to give a shout-out to (head strength and conditioning coach) Coach (Jason) Novak and the strength and conditioning staff, they did a great job this summer getting these guys ready for practice, ready to compete. Also to (head football dietitian) Amber Rinestine with nutrition, getting our guys bigger, faster, stronger, I can see that out there, and it’s really just about technique, fundamentals, and playing smart, fast and physical.

“We didn’t have the pads on today, it was a lot of full-speed work, staying off the ground. I’m looking forward to seeing the film. I look forward to having a great camp.”

After a summer of conditioning for the Spartans, Tucker could not wait to get back on the field to coach his team for the beginning of fall camp.

“Day one is great,” he said. “I mean, there’s anticipation, you’ve got a little bit of the jitters, because you can’t wait to see the guys and see them perform as a team. Even just to practice as coaches, what we love to do, what I love to do, so to be able to get out on the grass, and actually get it done. It’s a very exciting time, and you can feel it from the players. I felt it last night in the meetings, there was the energy in the room and there was a buzz, so it was good.”

The Spartans returned to the practice field on Friday morning.