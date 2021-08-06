expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2021

Michigan State quarterback Anthony Russo goes through drills on the opening day of fall camp for the Spartans. (Photo courtesy Michigan State Athletic Communications)

Spartan fall camp gets under way

By Submitted

Published 12:52 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

EAST LANSING — The Michigan State football team opened preseason camp on Thursday morning with a two-hour practice in helmets, shorts and jerseys on the outdoor practice fields behind the Duffy Daugherty Building.

Following practice, second-year Spartan head coach Mel Tucker and several players spoke to the media about the first day and the mindset of the team heading into the season.

“I feel good about today and what we were able to accomplish,” Tucker said. “We were efficient. We were effective. We ended a couple of minutes early, and the guys knew what to do. I really want to give a shout-out to (head strength and conditioning coach) Coach (Jason) Novak and the strength and conditioning staff, they did a great job this summer getting these guys ready for practice, ready to compete. Also to (head football dietitian) Amber Rinestine with nutrition, getting our guys bigger, faster, stronger, I can see that out there, and it’s really just about technique, fundamentals, and playing smart, fast and physical.

“We didn’t have the pads on today, it was a lot of full-speed work, staying off the ground. I’m looking forward to seeing the film. I look forward to having a great camp.”

After a summer of conditioning for the Spartans, Tucker could not wait to get back on the field to coach his team for the beginning of fall camp.

“Day one is great,” he said. “I mean, there’s anticipation, you’ve got a little bit of the jitters, because you can’t wait to see the guys and see them perform as a team. Even just to practice as coaches, what we love to do, what I love to do, so to be able to get out on the grass, and actually get it done. It’s a very exciting time, and you can feel it from the players. I felt it last night in the meetings, there was the energy in the room and there was a buzz, so it was good.”

The Spartans returned to the practice field on Friday morning.

More News

DEVELOPING: Police investigating incident at Niles Walmart

Buchanan turns out to cheer for their hometown hero

Ruth Faye Houtman

MHSAA provides heat management reminders as fall sports begin

News

DEVELOPING: Police investigating incident at Niles Walmart

Buchanan

Buchanan Art Center celebrating ‘Sweet 16’

Dowagiac

Local church to host discussion about Dowagiac author’s book on the Battle of Gettysburg

Cass County

First-time poultry show participant soaking up fair experience

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Demolition derby takes over Cass County Fair grandstand

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Niles’ Reske takes home Cass County cat show title

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners pass resolution supporting Indiana Michigan River Valley Trail project

Dowagiac

Dowagiac schools make masks optional for students, staff

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation golf outing raises $19,000

Cass County

Two injured in Howard Township crash

Cass County

Cass County Fair hosts Law Enforcement Day

Berrien County

Heroin, meth, firearms seized during search warrants in Niles, Buchanan

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Niles teen takes home three first place wins in Cass County Fair youth horse, pony show

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Police Department hosts National Night Out event

Berrien County

Junior Achievement of Berrien, Cass counties announces Tapas on the Green event

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: NTPA Tractor Pull wows crowd at Cass County Fair

News

Niles Riverfest begins Thursday

Cass County

Cass County Conservation district announces 2020 awards

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation awards $75,000 in scholarships, grants

Giving

Niles church nearing fundraising goal for new community playground

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 906,538 cases, 19,947 deaths

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Stockwell named champion swine showman at Cass County Fair

Berrien County

Registration now open for Lory’s Place Run, Walk, and Rock

Berrien County

BCF Arts Challenge seeking support for Berrien County arts venues