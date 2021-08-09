expand
August 10, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg hosts inaugural art fair

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:29 am Monday, August 9, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — An event the first of its kind took place in Edwardsburg this weekend.

The inaugural Edwardsburg Art Fair took place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Edwardsburg American Legion, 25980 US- 12. The fair featured nearly 30 vendors displaying their finest arts and crafts. Paintings, jewelry, candles and more were up for sale from artists across the Michiana region.

Funds raised from the event will go toward the village’s new mural project, which is being painted by local muralist Chris Stackowicz at the corner of M-62 and Elkhart Road.

Roseann Marchetti, one of the event’s organizers, called the fair a success that saw many shoppers and community members.

