August 10, 2021

Two meet-and-greets with ND women’s basketball staff announced

By Submitted

Published 2:15 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame women’s basketball Head Coach Niele Ivey announced two upcoming meet-and-greet opportunities for Irish fans this August on Monday.

First up, Coach Ivey will be throwing out the first pitch at Four Wind Fields on Aug. 19 as the South Bend Cubs host Quad Cities.

In addition, the entire Notre Dame women’s basketball coaching staff will be doing a meet-and-greet until the end of the third inning. They will be located on the concourse.

Tickets can be purchased at the Four Winds Field box office or online at milb.com/south-bend/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Then, on Saturday, Aug. 21, the coaching staff will be back out in the community, attending the South Bend Farmer’s Market from 9 to 11 a.m.

Lastly, Notre Dame announced that at both the South Bend Cubs game and the Farmer’s Market, fans will have a chance to win single-game tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

