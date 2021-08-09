Wolverine Conference announces ticket policies for fall sports

DOWAGIAC — Fall high school sports practice officially began Monday around the state of Michigan.

Fall sports are beginning without any mandates to wear masks during practices or competitions, and there is no mandatory testing by the Michigan High School Athletic Association as the year gets underway.

The Wolverine Conference athletic directors have announced their ticketing plans for the upcoming fall season. Currently, there are no limitations as to how many fans can attend games.

Seven of the 10 schools — Allegan, Dowagiac, Niles, Otsego, Plainwell, Three Rivers and Vicksburg — will use online ticketing only. Edwardsburg and Sturgis will use both online and cash sales for their contests.

Paw Paw will only be selling tickets at the gate, with patrons paying with cash.