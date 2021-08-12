expand
August 14, 2021

Berrien County Trial Court updates COVID-19 policies

BERRIEN COUNTY — Per the Centers for Disease Control current guidelines, Berrien County moved into the Substantial category for COVID-19 transmission rates effective Aug. 8. In consultation with the Berrien County Health Department, the Berrien County Trial Court will update the following policies as they relate to the use of face coverings in the court facilities:

  • All visitors to any court facility (including the Niles courthouse and Berrien County Juvenile Center) will be required to practice standard social distancing. When unable to practice social distancing, all visitors will be required to wear a face covering – regardless of vaccination status.
  • All participants in a courtroom proceeding will be required to wear a face covering if unable to practice standard social distancing – regardless of vaccination status.
  • All jurors summoned for duty will be required to wear a face covering while performing their duties as a juror. All jurors will complete a health screening upon entry into the court facilities.
  • All court staff unable to practice standard social distancing will be required to wear a face covering in public areas – regardless of vaccination status.
  • All visitors, staff and youth at the Berrien County Juvenile Center will be required to wear a face covering when in shared spaces.

These policies are effective beginning Monday and will remain in effect until such time as the county’s rate of transmission returns to moderate or upon further recommendation of the Berrien County Health Department or the CDC, according to officials.

