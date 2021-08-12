Hidden Acres to host inaugural Antiques at The Farm Bazaar and Artisan Market

DOWAGIAC — Vendors from across Michiana will convene at a local nonprofit this weekend to sell their goods.

Hidden Acres Safe Haven, 50582 Pleasant St., is hosting Antiques at The Farm Bazaar and Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

Admission is free and donations are welcome, according to event organizer and retired local business owner Laurie Kinzler.

“Donations can be monetary or can even be a bag of produce for the animals,” she said.

Hidden Acres Safe Haven has provided homes for unwanted and special needs livestock since opening in 2017. The shelter works closely with local 4-H organizations and hosts popular events including goat yoga and Trunk or Treat.

Upwards of 40 vendors are expected to be on site, selling antiques, homemade crafts, baked goods, produce and more. Each vendor paid a $30 fee to reserve space at the event, with that money going directly to Hidden Acres.

Burgers and hot dogs will also be available on site.

“A family bakery out of South Bend will be there with baked goods,” Kinzler said. “We’ll have a handmade dog biscuit booth, vendor booths like Scentsy and Pink Zebra. Vendors of all kinds will be there. We are kinda flying by the seat of our pants. We’re going to learn by mistakes but I’m super excited.”

With more than 40 years of experience in the antique business, Kinzler thought an artisan market would be a great way to give back to a farm that has given so much to the community.

“I have owned three different retail shops with antiques,” Kinzler said. “I decided that this summer, when I retired, that I would volunteer at Hidden Acres. I didn’t end up being as involved as I wanted to be and wondered about doing an antique show out here. [Hidden Acres operators Heather Matthews and Dawn East] work so hard and that whole farm is run on volunteers and donations. This was an attempt to do something to help because I can’t be there.”

Matthews and East are looking forward to hosting the event. In addition to the market, the nonprofit will be hosting kitten and goat adoptions as well.

“We think our event will be something that the community can enjoy,” East said. “We’re excited about it.”

If all goes well, Kinzler hopes to plan more market events at Hidden Acres in the near future.

“We would like to make it annual or maybe a few times per year depending on turnout,” she said. “Hopefully people receive this well. It’s something I enjoy. [Hidden Acres] is a good thing the girls are doing. They’re taking care of animals that wouldn’t be looked at twice otherwise. It’s a safe haven for animals where kids can learn, too. We’re going to do our best. I think this event is a win-win for everybody.”