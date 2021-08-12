expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2021

Niles nonprofit to host back-to-school event

By Sarah Culton

Published 11:35 am Thursday, August 12, 2021

NILES — Later this month, a Niles nonprofit organization is hosting an event to help local students have fun, while also getting them ready to head back to the classroom.

Tattoo the World Kids is inviting the community to take part in a back-to-school event hosted from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Eastside Park in Niles. The event will feature entertainment, games, food, music, local vendors and school supply and other free giveaways.

“The purpose of this event is to provide our youth with the supplies they need to start this upcoming school year successfully and help them thrive academically,” said Tiara Williams, founder of Tattoo the World. “We will have a lot of stuff going on, and it will be a really nice event.”

This year will mark Tattoo the World’s second annual back-to-school event, returning after being unable to host an event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Williams said she believes the event benefits the community.

“We know buying and affording school clothes and supplies can be very difficult,” she said. “[The event] can really help out with that. It gives both the parents and the kids something to look forward to about going back to school.”

Williams founded Tattoo the World after her brother, Brandon, died of gun violence in 2019. Prior to his death, she said they discussed hosting a back-to-school drive. Though Brandon was not able to achieve that in his life, Williams said she is grateful to host a back-to-school event in his memory.

“After everything that has happened, being able to do something that he wanted to do, it feels good, and I’m just glad that I am able to do it and able to put everything together with the help of all the local businesses,” she said. “I know he would be amazed at everything we have done.”

Williams said she would encourage any area families to attend the Aug. 28 event.

“We want families to come out and have a good time, while also getting the things they need,” she said. “It will be a lot of fun and a really good thing.”

Tattoo the World is currently accepting school supply and clothing donations for its back-to-school event. To donate, visit one of the following drop off locations:

  • The ReLeaf Center, 1840 Terminal Road, Niles
  • Rise and Shine Café, 2616 Detroit Road, Niles
  • Creative Cuts, 1221 S. 11th St., Niles
  • D&D Tires, 1431 S. 11th St., Niles
  • In the Cut Barbershop, 507 Sycamore St., Niles
  • Farmers Insurance, 92 E. Main St., Niles
  • Forest River

Donations are being accepted until Aug. 20.

The back-to-school event is being sponsored by the ReLeaf Center, Niles District Library, House of Snaps, Womenprenuers Breaking Barriers by Ylonda Scott, Blick Art Materials, Edward Jones, Oriental Trading and Brown Funeral Home.

More News

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

KAUFMANN: Let’s look beyond the mask

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

Berrien County

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

News

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Dowagiac

Problem solving the key to success for Dowagiac manufacturer

Cass County

Marcellus man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse, child pornography charges

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man 30 to 50 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cass County

Cass Family Clinic Network to purchase county building

Business

Caring Circle, Spectrum Health Lakeland Homecare host community open house

Cass County

Return of Cass County Fair a success for officials, community

Education

PHOTO STORY: Backpacks for Good event donates 700 bags filled with school supplies to Niles students

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Board approves digitization of building documents

Buchanan

Buchanan chamber, city partner in creation of new leadership role

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves N. Paul Street Sidewalk Project

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court updates COVID-19 policies

Berrien County

Changes coming to Berrien County Trial Court

Business

Hidden Acres to host inaugural Antiques at The Farm Bazaar and Artisan Market

Berrien County

As COVID-19 numbers rise, Berrien County Health Department recommends all residents wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Brandywine Education

Niles nonprofit to host back-to-school event

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass Kickstart to Careers prepares to welcome new students to program

Cass County

Cass County Public Transit Authority names new executive director

Business

30th annual Rod and Roll car show returns Aug. 21

News

Niles District Library to approve fiscal year 2022 budget

Berrien County

Berrien County sets up cooling stations

Dowagiac

Dowagiac grad returns to teach