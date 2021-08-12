Niles nonprofit to host back-to-school event

NILES — Later this month, a Niles nonprofit organization is hosting an event to help local students have fun, while also getting them ready to head back to the classroom.

Tattoo the World Kids is inviting the community to take part in a back-to-school event hosted from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Eastside Park in Niles. The event will feature entertainment, games, food, music, local vendors and school supply and other free giveaways.

“The purpose of this event is to provide our youth with the supplies they need to start this upcoming school year successfully and help them thrive academically,” said Tiara Williams, founder of Tattoo the World. “We will have a lot of stuff going on, and it will be a really nice event.”

This year will mark Tattoo the World’s second annual back-to-school event, returning after being unable to host an event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Williams said she believes the event benefits the community.

“We know buying and affording school clothes and supplies can be very difficult,” she said. “[The event] can really help out with that. It gives both the parents and the kids something to look forward to about going back to school.”

Williams founded Tattoo the World after her brother, Brandon, died of gun violence in 2019. Prior to his death, she said they discussed hosting a back-to-school drive. Though Brandon was not able to achieve that in his life, Williams said she is grateful to host a back-to-school event in his memory.

“After everything that has happened, being able to do something that he wanted to do, it feels good, and I’m just glad that I am able to do it and able to put everything together with the help of all the local businesses,” she said. “I know he would be amazed at everything we have done.”

Williams said she would encourage any area families to attend the Aug. 28 event.

“We want families to come out and have a good time, while also getting the things they need,” she said. “It will be a lot of fun and a really good thing.”

Tattoo the World is currently accepting school supply and clothing donations for its back-to-school event. To donate, visit one of the following drop off locations:

The ReLeaf Center, 1840 Terminal Road, Niles

Rise and Shine Café, 2616 Detroit Road, Niles

Creative Cuts, 1221 S. 11th St., Niles

D&D Tires, 1431 S. 11th St., Niles

In the Cut Barbershop, 507 Sycamore St., Niles

Farmers Insurance, 92 E. Main St., Niles

Forest River

Donations are being accepted until Aug. 20.

The back-to-school event is being sponsored by the ReLeaf Center, Niles District Library, House of Snaps, Womenprenuers Breaking Barriers by Ylonda Scott, Blick Art Materials, Edward Jones, Oriental Trading and Brown Funeral Home.