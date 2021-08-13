ANNIVERSARY ANNOUNCEMENT: Becker

William and Linda (Massey) Becker, of Edwardsburg, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20. They were married in an elopement ceremony in the formal gardens of Lincoln Park in Chicago on Aug. 20, 1971.

Both are retired, William after 43 years in marketing communications, and Linda having worked in healthcare administration and more recently, the travel industry.

The will be celebrating their 50 years with a number of friends at a special private evening dinner party. To further mark their 50-year milestone, they have planned an extended Hawaiian cruise.