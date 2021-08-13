expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2021

Dowagiac man 30 to 50 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

By Debra Haight

Published 11:56 am Friday, August 13, 2021

CASSOPOLIS – An area man was sentenced to prison Friday in Cass County Circuit Court on first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Corey Devon Roddy, 43, of Amerihost Drive in Dowagiac, was found guilty by a Cass County jury in July and was sentenced Friday to two terms of 30 to 50 years in prison for two counts of first-degree CSC as a habitual offender and one term of 25 years to 40 years in prison for first-degree CSC against a person age 13-15, also as a habitual offender.

He has credit for 497 days already served, must register as a sex offender, be on lifetime electronic monitoring and pay $1,184 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred in the summer of 2017 at a residence in Cass County. He fled the state prior to his original 2019 trial date but was caught and brought back to stand trial.

Roddy’s victim spoke before sentencing, reading a poem she had written about what had happened to her called “One Decision.”

“Who knew a decision you made would impact my life so great,” she said. ‘Mentally I pay every day, something that will never go away. … This will impact my life until my grave, I will never feel fully safe.”

Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz called the victim’s poem a “moving, compelling and beautiful statement” and noted that her testimony during the trial helped convince the jury of Roddy’s guilt. He called Roddy a “despicable man” who made an “evil decision” to groom and go after the victim.

Fitz noted that Roddy had previously been convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2006 as well as assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder a few years later. ‘This is not his first rodeo,” he said.

Although defense attorney Greg Feldman said Roddy intended to appeal the jury’s verdict and he had advised him not to say much during the sentencing, Roddy continued to maintain his innocence.

“I have not done any wrong to anyone,” he said.

More News

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

KAUFMANN: Let’s look beyond the mask

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

Berrien County

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

News

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Dowagiac

Problem solving the key to success for Dowagiac manufacturer

Cass County

Marcellus man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse, child pornography charges

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man 30 to 50 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cass County

Cass Family Clinic Network to purchase county building

Business

Caring Circle, Spectrum Health Lakeland Homecare host community open house

Cass County

Return of Cass County Fair a success for officials, community

Education

PHOTO STORY: Backpacks for Good event donates 700 bags filled with school supplies to Niles students

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Board approves digitization of building documents

Buchanan

Buchanan chamber, city partner in creation of new leadership role

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves N. Paul Street Sidewalk Project

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court updates COVID-19 policies

Berrien County

Changes coming to Berrien County Trial Court

Business

Hidden Acres to host inaugural Antiques at The Farm Bazaar and Artisan Market

Berrien County

As COVID-19 numbers rise, Berrien County Health Department recommends all residents wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Brandywine Education

Niles nonprofit to host back-to-school event

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass Kickstart to Careers prepares to welcome new students to program

Cass County

Cass County Public Transit Authority names new executive director

Business

30th annual Rod and Roll car show returns Aug. 21

News

Niles District Library to approve fiscal year 2022 budget

Berrien County

Berrien County sets up cooling stations

Dowagiac

Dowagiac grad returns to teach