BCYF announces 2021 grandstand entertainment

BERRIEN SPRINGS — This month, the grandstand at the Berrien County Youth Fair will come alive for the first time in two years.

Youth fair officials have announced the 2021 lineup of entertainment acts for Berrien County Youth Fair’s 75th anniversary. The BCYF entertainment committee is excited to bring not one, but two concerts on this momentous year.

Fair officials announced the original lineup back in 2020 before the pandemic, but since then, one concert has made a change. Due to rescheduling conflicts caused by the pandemic, Granger Smith was unable to play the fair. Nevertheless, fair officials said they have worked hard to find another top-notch act to take his place.

On tap for Wednesday, Aug. 18, the fair will welcome the legendary country group, The Oak Ridge Boys, which has earned Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards. The show will be welcomed by B100 and presented by Indiana Michigan Power – Cook Nuclear Plant.

Taking the stage before The Oak Ridge Boys, “The Voice” season nine runner-up Emily Ann Roberts will entertain fans with her fresh, new organic sound for vintage country music.

Fair officials are also excited to bring back ACM and CMT Award-winning country music artist Scotty McCreery on Thursday, Aug. 19. McCreery previously performed at the Berrien County Youth Fair in 2014. The show will be welcomed by 97.5 Y Country, and presented by Honor Credit Union.

The remainder of the shows on the 2021 Berrien County Youth Fair grandstand stage are sure to be entertaining, fair officials said.

At 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, the time-honored tractor pull will make its reappearance. The pull will again be an NTPA regional event and will feature Super Farm, 3.0 Diesel Trucks, Mini Rods and Hot Farm pulls. The event will be welcomed by both News Talk 94.9 WSJM and WSJM Sports 106.1/AM 1400.

The ever-popular Circus Continental will also return on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The event will feature three free shows produced by Circus Continental and will be welcomed by 98.3 The Coast. Circus Continental has been entertaining kids and adults alike for many years at the Berrien County Youth Fair.

Returning on Friday, Aug. 20, welcomed by Rock 107 WIRX, derby promoter TNT Demolition Derby will bring back the crowd favorite demolition derby. Fans will see derby classes including big car limited weld, small trucks and SUV’s, Gut n’ Go front wheel drive minivans, Gut n’ Go front wheel drive small cars, big trucks and powerwheels.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, welcomed by 97.5 Y-Country, fans can expect to see Bullmania come to town. Fans will be entertained by the always-popular, crowd favorite bull riding, and child favorite, mutton busting, fair officals said.

Tickets for grandstand shows are currently on sale at the fair office, online at bcyf.org or by phone at (269) 473-1500. Ticket fees do not include gate admission.