expand
Ad Spot

August 16, 2021

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

By Submitted

Published 12:00 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The end of summer is traditionally marked by the Labor Day holiday and is a time for friends and families to enjoy pool parties, backyard barbecues and other activities. However, the Labor Day holiday weekend is also one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of impaired-driving fatalities.

That is why law enforcement officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are partnering with the Office of Highway Safety Planning to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roads and save lives during the enforcement campaigns Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI, which will run from Aug. 16 to Sept. 6.

During this period, increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with extra enforcement and increased officers on the roadway, aim to drastically reduce drunk and drugged driving.

“The Labor Day holiday is a time for fun and community as families and friends gather for a final, late-summer celebration. Unfortunately, there are people who will make the wrong choice to drive impaired, needlessly putting themselves and others at risk,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director. “The law enforcement officers participating in these campaigns are dedicated to enforcing our traffic laws and keeping our roadways safe. We need people to understand that it’s up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober.”

Over the 2020 Labor Day holiday period in Michigan, there were 1,833 crashes, including 15 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities. Of those 15 fatal crashes, eight involved alcohol and/or drugs.

In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. Motorists face enhanced penalties if arrested for a first-time drunk driving offense with a .17 BAC or higher. Anyone who refuses a breath test for the first time is given a one-year driver’s license suspension. For a second refusal within seven years, it is a two-year suspension.

According to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, in 2020, a total of 161 alcohol-impaired drivers involved in crashes in Michigan were killed, and 63 of those drivers were not wearing seat belts.

Last year, nearly 42 percent of fatalities on Michigan roadways involved alcohol and/or drugs.

During last year’s August enforcement campaign, officers made 181 Operating While Intoxicated and 35 Operating Under the Influence of Drugs arrests for a total of 216 alcohol- and drug-related arrests.

The impaired-driving campaigns are supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.

More News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

MaryBeth Bella

Barbara Joan Rockwell, of Edwardsburg

Richard Green, of Elkhart

News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair opens time capsule

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison on drug charges

News

Salvation Army running backpack giveaway program through Aug. 20

Berrien County

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

Berrien County

Buchanan man gets prison time for assault

Dowagiac

Dowagiac, Edwardsburg students win scholarship from Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair names 2021 fair royalty

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Aug. 2-9

Berrien County

BCYF home ec barn in good hands

Berrien County

BCYF announces 2021 grandstand entertainment

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

Berrien County

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

News

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Dowagiac

Problem solving the key to success for Dowagiac manufacturer

Cass County

Marcellus man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse, child pornography charges

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man 30 to 50 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cass County

Cass Family Clinic Network to purchase county building

Business

Caring Circle, Spectrum Health Lakeland Homecare host community open house

Cass County

Return of Cass County Fair a success for officials, community

Education

PHOTO STORY: Backpacks for Good event donates 700 bags filled with school supplies to Niles students

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Board approves digitization of building documents

Buchanan

Buchanan chamber, city partner in creation of new leadership role