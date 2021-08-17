expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Niles teen places third in senior rabbit showmanship contest

By Max Harden

Published 9:01 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

BERRIEN SPRINGS — It was a bunny bonanza Monday at the Berrien County Youth Fair.

Rabbits and their handlers packed the show tent for the annual Rabbit Show, which saw Ross Clare, of Sodus, take home overall grand champion showman honors.

Niles resident Paul Pirri placed third in senior showmanship. Pirri, a homeschool junior, has been showing rabbits for five years. In 2018, he was named reserve grand champion.

Knowing that there is always room for improvement keeps Pirri coming back to compete every year.

“Today, I placed third in my division, and three years ago, I was reserve grand champion,” Pirri said. “I’ve come back and I’ve gone forward, so just always knowing that I can’t control the situation has kept me coming back.”

The absence of the fair last year has Pirri eager to enjoy the experience this year.

“I am very hungry,” Pirri said. “I’m just hungry for everything. Exhibiting, walking around, just being here. I’m on the royalty court this year, so that’s been really fun, too.”

Rabbits are not the only species Pirri will be exhibiting this year.

“I’m starting cats and dogs this year,” he said. “That’s something very new to me, and market as well. I know my friends have chickens. I’ve been doing chicken for about two years. Those are other things that I do.”

More News

Michigan State continues preseason training camp

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Buchanan

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

News

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Berrien County

MSU Extension launches invasive species detection program for Box Tree Moth

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District offering free well water screenings

News

No injuries reported in shooting at Niles apartment complex

Berrien County

Niles teen places third in senior rabbit showmanship contest

News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair opens time capsule

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison on drug charges

News

Salvation Army running backpack giveaway program through Aug. 20

Berrien County

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

Berrien County

Buchanan man gets prison time for assault

Dowagiac

Dowagiac, Edwardsburg students win scholarship from Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair names 2021 fair royalty

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Aug. 2-9

Berrien County

BCYF home ec barn in good hands

Berrien County

BCYF announces 2021 grandstand entertainment

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

Berrien County

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

News

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Dowagiac

Problem solving the key to success for Dowagiac manufacturer

Cass County

Marcellus man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse, child pornography charges