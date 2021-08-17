expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

By Sarah Culton

Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

NILES TOWNSHIP — Niles Township leadership hopes a project approved Monday evening will make walking the township easier and safer.

During its regularly scheduled meeting, the Niles Township Board of Trustees voted to approve a $20,000 bid from Brett Crouch Construction to replace and repair sections of sidewalk in the township. The project, which trustees said would be completed by fall, would replace sections of sidewalk on Baldwin, Lewis, Kathryn, Fulkerson, Eastfield, Westfield and Howard streets.

Trustee Herschel Hoese said the project would replace sections of sidewalk deemed a hazard for pedestrians.

“I went through every street and marked each square that needed replacement so that they are safe,” he said. “That means a lot more to me now than it did before. My wife fell on the sidewalk, not in the township, and she has had pretty severe injuries. There are some spots where there is a four- to five-inch difference between one square and another. That’s a real liability to the township to not fix those.”

Hoese said that the $20,000 project would repair most, if not all, majorly damaged squares of sidewalk.

“It will put us in pretty good shape,” he said.

The project was approved unanimously.

Also Monday, the board approved entering into an agreement with Brandywine Community Schools regarding its proposed school resource officer.

The school district is currently seeking to add a resource officer to work in the schools. The officer, who would cost $135,000, would work full time in the school and be trained to handle situations occurring in a school environment. The officer would be a deputy of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, the township board agreed to cover 30 percent of the cost, which would allow the officer to work in Niles Township at times when school is not in session, such as summer and winter breaks.

Board members and representatives with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said utilizing the school resource officer for 30 percent of the year would help cover an understaffed police presence in the township.

Earlier this summer, the sheriff’s office asked the township to add five additional officers to cover the area, which currently has seven officers. The additional officers would cost $830,000, and board members are considering a 2022 millage to support the officers, which they said are needed.

“This is one of those things, where yes, there is a cost to it,” said Treasurer Jim Ringler. “Does the township need it? Yes.”

More News

Michigan State continues preseason training camp

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Buchanan

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

News

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Berrien County

MSU Extension launches invasive species detection program for Box Tree Moth

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District offering free well water screenings

News

No injuries reported in shooting at Niles apartment complex

Berrien County

Niles teen places third in senior rabbit showmanship contest

News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair opens time capsule

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison on drug charges

News

Salvation Army running backpack giveaway program through Aug. 20

Berrien County

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

Berrien County

Buchanan man gets prison time for assault

Dowagiac

Dowagiac, Edwardsburg students win scholarship from Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair names 2021 fair royalty

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Aug. 2-9

Berrien County

BCYF home ec barn in good hands

Berrien County

BCYF announces 2021 grandstand entertainment

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

Berrien County

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

News

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Dowagiac

Problem solving the key to success for Dowagiac manufacturer

Cass County

Marcellus man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse, child pornography charges