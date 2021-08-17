expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

No injuries reported in shooting at Niles apartment complex

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:57 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

NILES — No injuries were reported in an early Monday morning shooting at a Niles apartment complex, according to the Niles Police Department.

Niles police were called to the scene of the North Niles Villa apartment complex, located on Fifth Street, around 2:45 a.m. Monday. By the time officers arrived, the perpetrators had fled the scene, according to Niles Police Captain Kevin Kosten.

No one was injured in the shooting, though residents reported property damage later in the day. One resident reported three bullet holes in their vehicle, while another reportedly found a bullet hole in their air conditioning unit.

Police found several shell casings in the roadway and in between vehicles at the apartment complex.

According to Kosten, no suspects have been identified in connection to the Monday morning shooting and no arrests have been made.

The shooting at North Niles Villa was the third shooting reported in the city in the span of a week. On Monday, Aug. 9, a teen was injured in a Poplar Street shooting, while on Friday, Aug. 13, a 20-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting between Eighth and Poplar streets. In the second case, a 17-year-old male was arrested in connection to the shooting.

While Kosten said it is difficult to pinpoint a reason for the recent uptick in shootings as it is unknown if they are all connected, he said some have been attributed to an ongoing feud between two groups of people.

“We don’t know who is involved in all of [the shootings], but we do know who is involved in some of them,” Kosten said. “In those cases, they are not random. They are targeted people. I hate saying the public is not in danger because any time you have shootings in a public area, innocent people are always in danger, but normal citizens are not being targeted. Their targets are very specific, but the public is still in danger because they are doing it in public areas. That’s why we are investigating every single one of these and enforcing the law and making arrests when we can.”

Kosten said the police department is continuing to investigate all incidents and encouraged the public to call the detective bureau at (269) 683-0404 with any information that may aid police in their investigation.

“If anyone knows anything about these shootings, please give us a call,” Kosten said.

More News

Michigan State continues preseason training camp

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Buchanan

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

News

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Berrien County

MSU Extension launches invasive species detection program for Box Tree Moth

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District offering free well water screenings

News

No injuries reported in shooting at Niles apartment complex

Berrien County

Niles teen places third in senior rabbit showmanship contest

News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair opens time capsule

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison on drug charges

News

Salvation Army running backpack giveaway program through Aug. 20

Berrien County

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

Berrien County

Buchanan man gets prison time for assault

Dowagiac

Dowagiac, Edwardsburg students win scholarship from Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair names 2021 fair royalty

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Aug. 2-9

Berrien County

BCYF home ec barn in good hands

Berrien County

BCYF announces 2021 grandstand entertainment

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

Berrien County

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

News

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Dowagiac

Problem solving the key to success for Dowagiac manufacturer

Cass County

Marcellus man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse, child pornography charges