No injuries reported in shooting at Niles apartment complex

NILES — No injuries were reported in an early Monday morning shooting at a Niles apartment complex, according to the Niles Police Department.

Niles police were called to the scene of the North Niles Villa apartment complex, located on Fifth Street, around 2:45 a.m. Monday. By the time officers arrived, the perpetrators had fled the scene, according to Niles Police Captain Kevin Kosten.

No one was injured in the shooting, though residents reported property damage later in the day. One resident reported three bullet holes in their vehicle, while another reportedly found a bullet hole in their air conditioning unit.

Police found several shell casings in the roadway and in between vehicles at the apartment complex.

According to Kosten, no suspects have been identified in connection to the Monday morning shooting and no arrests have been made.

The shooting at North Niles Villa was the third shooting reported in the city in the span of a week. On Monday, Aug. 9, a teen was injured in a Poplar Street shooting, while on Friday, Aug. 13, a 20-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting between Eighth and Poplar streets. In the second case, a 17-year-old male was arrested in connection to the shooting.

While Kosten said it is difficult to pinpoint a reason for the recent uptick in shootings as it is unknown if they are all connected, he said some have been attributed to an ongoing feud between two groups of people.

“We don’t know who is involved in all of [the shootings], but we do know who is involved in some of them,” Kosten said. “In those cases, they are not random. They are targeted people. I hate saying the public is not in danger because any time you have shootings in a public area, innocent people are always in danger, but normal citizens are not being targeted. Their targets are very specific, but the public is still in danger because they are doing it in public areas. That’s why we are investigating every single one of these and enforcing the law and making arrests when we can.”

Kosten said the police department is continuing to investigate all incidents and encouraged the public to call the detective bureau at (269) 683-0404 with any information that may aid police in their investigation.

“If anyone knows anything about these shootings, please give us a call,” Kosten said.