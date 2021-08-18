Leader Publications composite sports schedule — Aug. 18 through Aug. 31

Here is the composite schedule for Brandywine, Buchanan, Cassopolis, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg and Niles through the end of August.

All schedules are subject to change without notice.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Three Rivers @ Buchanan tennis, 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Dowagiac volleyball @ Lawton, TBA

Niles/Edwardsburg volleyball @ Gull Lake, 8:30 a.m.

Buchanan @ Niles CC Stampede, 10 a.m.

Edwardsburg tennis @ Vicksburg, 10:30 p.m.

Niles golf @ Battle Creek Lakeview, 9 a.m.

Niles tennis @ Portage West, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Dowagiac volleyball @ Lawton, TBA

Niles volleyball @ Portage Central, 8:30 a.m.

Buchanan tennis @ New Prairie, 9 a.m.

Cassopolis volleyball Tracy Baker Memorial, 9 a.m.

Cass/Brandywine/Buchanan @ Niles VanDenBerg Invitational, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph @ Edwardsburg soccer, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 23

Nile tennis @ Vicksburg, 2 p.m.

Sturgis @ Niles golf, 4 p.m.

Niles/Brandywine volleyball @ Vicksburg, 4 p.m.

Buchanan tennis @ Kalamazoo Christian, 4 p.m.

Cassopolis soccer @ Bridgman, 5 p.m.

Cassopolis @ Buchanan volleyball, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Niles volleyball @ Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Allegan @ Edwardsburg golf, 4 p.m.

Dowagiac golf @ Vicksburg, 4 p.m.

Niles CC @ Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Buchanan @ Dowagiac soccer, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Dowagiac volleyball @ Delton-Kellogg, 9 a.m.

Dowagiac golf @ Plainwell, 4 p.m.

Paw Paw @ Edwardsburg tennis, 4 p.m.

Brandywine @ Buchanan tennis, 4:30 p.m.

Coloma @ Dowagiac soccer, 5 p.m.

Brandywine @ Niles soccer, 5 p.m.

Sturgis @ Niles volleyball, 5 p.m.

Cassopolis/Buchanan/Brandywine CC @ Bridgman, 5 p.m.

South Haven @ Buchanan soccer, 6 p.m.

Buchanan volleyball @ LMC, 6 p.m.

Coloma @ Brandywine volleyball, 6 p.m.

Edwardsburg soccer @ Lakeshore, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Niles @ Brandywine tennis, 3:30 p.m.

Niles golf @ Allegan, 4 p.m.

Three Rivers @ Edwardsburg golf, 4 p.m.

Sturgis @ Niles football, 7 p.m.

Buchanan football @ Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cassopolis football @ Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.

Brandywine football @ Centreville, 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg football @ Montague, 7 p.m.

Dowagiac football @ Vicksburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

Buchanan/Edwardsburg tennis @ Berrien Springs, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Niles volleyball @ WMVOA tourney, 8 a.m.

Cassopolis/Buchanan volleyball @ Loy Norrix, 8:30 a.m.

Buchanan CC @ Lawton, 9 a.m.

Edwardsburg CC @ Penn, 9:15 p.m.

Parchment @ Buchanan soccer, 10 a.m.

Brandywine volleyball @ Bronson, 10 a.m.

Edwardsburg volleyball @ Bronson, 10 a.m.

Dowagiac soccer @ Kalamazoo Hackett, 10 a.m.

Edwardsburg soccer @ Kalamazoo Hackett, noon

Monday, Aug. 30

Edwardsburg/Three Rivers @ Niles golf, 3 p.m.

Otsego @ Niles tennis, 4 p.m.

Co-op @ Buchanan tennis, 4:30 p.m.

Loy Norrix @ Niles soccer, 5 p.m.

Cassopolis soccer @ Comstock, 5 p.m.

Buchanan soccer @ Paw Paw, 6 p.m.

Dowagiac volleyball @ Vicksburg, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Niles/Dowagiac CC @ Berrien Springs, 5 p.m.

Dowagiac golf @ Paw Paw, 4 p.m.

X – Brandywine @ Dowagiac soccer, 5 p.m.

Edwardsburg soccer @ Marshall, 6:30 p.m.