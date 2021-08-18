expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2021

Everett (Buddy) Robbins Jr., of South Bend

By Submitted

Published 4:51 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

July 19, 1943 — Aug. 13, 2021

Everett Laverne (Buddy) Robbins Jr., 78, of South Bend, Indiana, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Aug. 13, 2021, in his home surrounded by family.

Buddy was born on July 19, 1943, to Everett Laverne Robbins Sr. and Betty Noreen Robbins in Springfield, Illinois and was the oldest of four children. He was a graduate from Niles High School in Niles, and served in the Navy from 1961 to 1967, being honorably discharged as a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Buddy was a retired Machinist Supervisor and enjoyed working part-time at his church, Grace Church of Granger, Indiana, where he enjoyed many friendships.

On July 20, 1964, in Niles, he married the love of his life, Sandra Jean (Rhoads) Robbins, with whom he recently celebrated the 57th anniversary of their wedding. Buddy loved his two sons, and especially loved camping, hiking, biking and roughhousing with his grandchildren where he lovingly endured many scrapes, bumps, and bruises while trying to keep up. It was rare for Buddy to miss any kind of event for any of his grandchildren, whether far or near. In fact, Buddy’s last venture out of his home was to be at his granddaughter’s birthday celebration on Aug. 3. His family meant the world to him.

Surviving family includes his wife of 57 years, Sandy Robbins; son, Wesley (Scott) and Julia Robbins; son, Jeffrey (Wayne) and Sheri Robbins; his beloved sister, Diana Miller; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Buddy was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his sisters, Wanda and Teresa.

The family will receive relatives and friends from Noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. in Niles. A funeral service for Buddy Robbins will be at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home in Niles on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m., with Rick Wood of Awaken Chicago Church officiating. Committal will follow at the Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles and will conclude with Naval Military Honors.

Contributions in memory of Buddy will be used to erect a new American flag in his honor at Clay Township Park where Buddy worked part-time maintenance and spent many hours walking with his wife and his best four-legged friend, Mocha. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Clay Township Park, Buddy Robbins Memorial Flag, 18355 Auten Road, South Bend, IN 46637.

Condolences to the family may be made at halbritterwickens.com.

More News

PHOTO STORY: 4-H youth enjoying the return of Berrien County’s fair week

Berrien County youth compete in dog show contests

Daily Data: Thursday, Aug. 19

Robert Vincent “Bob” Decker Sr., of Union Pier

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: 4-H youth enjoying the return of Berrien County’s fair week

Berrien County

Berrien County youth compete in dog show contests

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects new tribal council members

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man injured in motorcycle crash

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan, Niles children win home economics awards at the Berrien County Youth Fair

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department to host back to school events

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair welcomes Circus Continental

Dowagiac

Dowagiac grad returns to district as student counselor

Business

Hidden Acres hosts first-ever Antiques at The Farm Bazaar and Artisan Market

Berrien County

MSP Niles Post investigating fatal crash

Buchanan

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

News

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Berrien County

MSU Extension launches invasive species detection program for Box Tree Moth

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District offering free well water screenings

News

No injuries reported in shooting at Niles apartment complex

Berrien County

Niles teen places third in senior rabbit showmanship contest

News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair opens time capsule

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison on drug charges

News

Salvation Army running backpack giveaway program through Aug. 20

Berrien County

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

Berrien County

Buchanan man gets prison time for assault