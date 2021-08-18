Robert Vincent “Bob” Decker Sr., of Union Pier

Nov. 14, 1948 — Aug. 17, 2021

Robert Vincent “Bob” Decker, Sr., 72, of Union Pier, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Nov. 14, 1948, in New Haven Connecticut, the third of four children born to Max and Florence Decker. He married Monica Mary Cantafio on Oct. 23, 1971, in Oak Park, Illinois.

Bob cherished his family and friends, enjoying cookouts, parties, and get togethers. He also loved woodworking and building homes and after his retirement he often looked and found projects to undertake. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a die-hard fan of University of Michigan sports, Detroit Lions football, and Detroit Tigers baseball. Bob read ravenously, enjoying any book he could get his hands on.

Bob will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Monica M. Decker, of Union Pier; one son, Robert Max Decker Jr., of Mishawaka, Indiana; two daughters, Denise (Paul) Barrons, of Kalamazoo, Laura Decker, of Chicago, Illinois; one granddaughter, Brooke; two sisters, Carolyn (James) Greenwood, of Dowagiac, Maureen (Timothy) Ballard, of Millburg, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gaar Decker.

Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Aug. 21, 2021, in St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 718 West Buffalo Street, New Buffalo, Michigan 49117.

Robert will be laid to rest in Lakeside Cemetery, at a later date.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Bob be made to the American Diabetes Association, 55 East Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, Illinois 60603.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.