Bethel comes up short against Holy Cross

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Bethel women’s soccer lost its season-opening match 2-1 to crosstown rival Holy Cross in front of a near sellout crowd at Morey Field on Wednesday evening.

Samantha Vaughn netted an equalizer for the Pilots in the 55th minute after the visitors had taken a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Saints would score the game-winner with just over five minutes remaining in regulation to secure the victory.

“Great effort tonight at home in front of a great crowd,” said Bethel Coach Jason Freeman. “We were one or two close chances from having a different result. Tonight was a great start to the 2021 season. [I am] proud of how hard the team worked tonight. I’m excited to see this group push each other and grow together.”

The Pilots host University of Michigan-Dearborn at 2 p.m. at Morey Field Saturday.

Match Vitals

Records: Bethel (0-1-0), Holy Cross (1-0-0)

Scoring Summary

HC – Audrey Filippo 38th minute (Lauren Cernak assist)

BU – Samantha Vaughn 55th minute

HC – Nicole Cook 85th minute (Kathleen Ming assist)

Inside The Boxscore