expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2021

ESC hosting movie night, backpack giveaway

By Sarah Culton

Published 2:40 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — One local organization is hosting an event this weekend to help children celebrate their return to school.

The Edwardsburg Sports Complex, 27566 US-12, Edwardsburg, will host an outdoor movie night Saturday, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Entrance costs will be $5 per person or a maximum of $25 per family. The event will feature a showing of “Luca,” children’s games, bounce houses, a soccer cup competition and running races. The concession stand will be open to purchase food and drinks, and Sensational Scoops will be on hand selling ice cream. The movie will begin at dusk, and attendees are asked to bring blankets and chairs.

In addition to other activities, the ESC will be providing free backpacks, sponsored by Meijer, to the first 50 children to arrive.

“We came up with the ideas of an outdoor movie night as a fun family event before school starts,” said Patty Patzer, of the ESC. “While determining what activities we would have that evening we decided it would be nice to provide filled backpacks to the kids attending. We approached Meijer, and they generously donated 50 backpacks with school supplies.”

Event sponsors include: Eagle Lake Marine, Welter Foundation, Jayson’s Service Center, Jerry and Dawn Bolock, Brenda Mortimer, Edwardsburg Conservation Club, Meijer, and G. W. Jones Bank.

More News

ESC hosting movie night, backpack giveaway

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Heil

SMC ETS, MSU host entrepreneur camp

Bethel comes up short against Holy Cross

Edwardsburg

ESC hosting movie night, backpack giveaway

Dowagiac

SMC ETS, MSU host entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: 4-H youth enjoying the return of Berrien County’s fair week

Berrien County

Berrien County youth compete in dog show contests

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects new tribal council members

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man injured in motorcycle crash

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan, Niles children win home economics awards at the Berrien County Youth Fair

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department to host back to school events

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair welcomes Circus Continental

Dowagiac

Dowagiac grad returns to district as student counselor

Business

Hidden Acres hosts first-ever Antiques at The Farm Bazaar and Artisan Market

Berrien County

MSP Niles Post investigating fatal crash

Buchanan

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

News

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Berrien County

MSU Extension launches invasive species detection program for Box Tree Moth

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District offering free well water screenings

News

No injuries reported in shooting at Niles apartment complex

Berrien County

Niles teen places third in senior rabbit showmanship contest

News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair opens time capsule

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison on drug charges

News

Salvation Army running backpack giveaway program through Aug. 20