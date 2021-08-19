expand
August 19, 2021

PHOTO STORY: 4-H youth enjoying the return of Berrien County’s fair week

By Caleb Steensma

Published 10:38 am Thursday, August 19, 2021

BERRIEN SPRINGS – The Berrien County Youth Fair is making up for last year’s cancelation with different 4-H events.

On Wednesday, 4-H youth could be seen running to different barns and show arenas to participate in more than one 4-H contest.

Contest for equine, dairy steers, poultry and a rabbit costume contest all started within 30 minutes of each other Wednesday morning to high attendance numbers. (Leader photos/CALEB STEENSMA)

